Gossip and TV » Amici » Giuliano Peparini on the hard years at Amici: “I don’t know how Maria put up with me, I couldn’t stand myself anymore”

The well-known choreographer Giuliano Pepariniwho from 2013 to 2019 was the artistic director of “Amici“, he gave an interview to the newspaper “Repubblica” in which he spoke of his past in the talent show, of his career and future projects. A spectacular career his: become first dancer of the Ballet National de Marseille, then curated the choreography for companies from all over the world: France, Russia, Japan and Italy. At the moment, she is preparing a show dedicated to Ulysses, “The Last Odyssey”, at the Greek Theater of Syracuse, which will have its debut in July. In addition, he is artistic director, for the fourth time, of the tour Claudius Baglioni and is preparing the opening of a school where dance, singing and acting will be studied, with teachers such as Eleonora Abbagnato and her sister, Verónica Peparini. Remembering the years”fundamental “con Maria De Filippithat it “he always let free”, he let himself go talking about that period.

What Giuliano remembers of the 6 years of work at “Amici“? “When you have the opportunity to be close to a person like Maria De Filippi, who gives you confidence, you can only be grateful”, declared first of all the former dancer. After that he also revealed that he was an art director a lot demandingsometimes difficult. For this he thanked Maria for always been close to him:

I’m a pain in the ass, I don’t show things first, I don’t know how he tolerated me. I couldn’t stand myself anymore either. I’m a perfectionist and insecure.

Peparini was one of the choreographers most appreciated within the program, so much so that many would like to see it again behind the scenes of talent. Here’s what Giuliano said about a possible return of him: “I would do it again tomorrow. Beyond the tiredness, Maria taught me to work with young people. There were 150 paintings per season, in the end I needed to recharge myself”.

Subsequently, Giuliano Peparini spoke about his parents debut in the theatre with Francesco Pannofino, when he was only 14 years old. The big turning point then happened all’esterowhere he felt truly appreciated: “They opened the doors for me, when I left Italy, nobody came here for me. Maybe for the physique, I was ugly as a child, not that I’m beautiful now. I saw myself as Edith Piaf, because she was ugly but she sang well. The great dancer Paola Cantalupo wrote a letter, I took a scholarship to the American Ballet. In New York in class I was proud, the only Italian. Then France, étoile in Marseilles by Petit”.

For some time now he has been collaborating with one of the most important songwriters on the Italian scene, Claudius Baglioni. Also this year he will be again at the direction of his own tour:

I listened to his songs. I was in Paris and I wrote to him: ‘I am a choreographer director I would like to collaborate with you’. Message never read. But then when I returned to Italy he contacted me. He came to see Romeo and Juliet the musical. David Zard tells me: ‘Baglioni is coming’. When he did the tour at the center he called me, a wonderful meeting. For the next tour I’ve turned the stage upside down, working on verticality.

In addition to the Baglioni tour, in July he will also debut with a amazing show in Syracuse. Giuliano teased what viewers could expect from the show, trusting he was inspired by his Grandchild: “For me Ulysses is an opportunity, I had never faced the Greek tragedy. When the Inda foundation asked me to think about a show, I was delighted. My 13-year-old nephew inspired me: ‘I’m studying Ulysses, it’s beautiful’”.

Furthermore, among the future projects there is the opening of one art school in Rome, to transmit the beauties of dance, singing and acting to the youngest. For Peparini, this academy represents one of his goals most important and significant: “There are three thousand square meters in the San Giovanni – Ponte Lungo area in Rome, in the neighborhood where I was born. I invested everything. I surrounded myself with people who were better than me. There will be a special class of students with scholarships: many have the talent but not the possibilities. We will open registrations in October, we will be operational from 2024 “. His dream is to be found to the little ones their way, just like Giuliano’s parents helped him find his: “My mother protected me. Dance is freedom and it was my way”.

Finally, with his school, Giuliano Peparini also wants clear the various taboos present around the world of dance, still influential today: “In my school I want many boys, to compare. I can talk to it, I know it can be complicated. Taboos don’t disappear in a flash. My nephew stopped dancing because of this. It’s been almost 40 years since I was little, there has been minimal evolution. What is the difference between kicking a ball and jumping, learning the steps? If there is passion, that’s everything”.