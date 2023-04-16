Friends, the report cards: Cuccarini and Lo, 50 shades of professor (score 9), the crying blackmailers (score 3)

Isobel as such to Lorella (or Michelle Hunziker?): vote 7.5 Australian, born in 2003, Isobel Fetiye Kinnear is a phenomenon. You bounced back at the Amici auditions last year because you didn’t speak our language, you came back to this edition’s castings after studying Italian. And today she is among the most talented dancers of the evening. Able to lavish movements that make one doubt whether she belongs to her own species, she studied dance from the tender age of three (pushed by her mother who saw her as “too shy”). During this fifth episode, she wanted to overdo it by agreeing to perform a choreography that included, at the same time, a singing rehearsal on the notes of “All That Jazz”. A splendidly successful undertaking. “My hero is Lorella Cuccarini, when I grow up I would like to be her”, she has already admitted more than once before accessing the Evening. 19 years old and a truly extraordinary determination, she has all the credentials to do it. The legs of her “Dalmatian” also testify to this, full of bruises due to the hard daily workouts. She always laughs, Isobel, too while she consoles her talent partner Ramon in the ordeal of the ballot. A little budding Lorella Cuccarini, a little Michelle Hunziker for this perennial out of context radiance, the only real, indirect, flaw of the young promise is the support of Alessandra Celentano who continues to praise her by tarnishing her, albeit good, adversary Maddalena . What is the use of creating so much bitterness which, moreover, does not exist between the two? By doing so, he only risks making Isobel appear as the teacher’s pet. On average, she’s not exactly the nicest in the class. Sin.

The impression, this year even more than the previous editions, is that the quarrels between professors, real or specious, take up too much space, stealing the show from the performances of the boys in the competition. We point this out from the debut episode of the talent (which is still a talent?) and we have a wonderful opportunity to reiterate it today. Galeotto a curtain that occurred precisely in this fifth appointment with the Evening. The judges Giuseppe Giofrè and Cristiano Malgioglio begin to quarrel because the former makes everyone listen to a "fire" vowel received from the latter. It can be clearly seen that the juror in sequins did not like that J.Lo's dancer had refused to dance with him, at the invitation of Alessandra Celentano, seven days earlier. We still don't know why we have been brought up on such an internal quarrel, but what is certain is that, while rags and sequins were flying between the two, Maria De Filippi asked Angelina and the corps de ballet, already in position for the performance imminent, to return to the posts. For what reason? Giving Malgioglio and Giofrè the chance for a repairing twist on the notes of "Saint Tropez". Despite the sympathy of "Aunt Malgy" that she immediately accepted the challenge saying: "I can give him a hard time, eh? I can't dance, but the femur is fine", this little theater demonstrates our unfortunate thesis: clashes between teachers and/or jurors, even as a joke, are now more important than the ongoing competition. To postpone Angelina's performance, as well as anyone else's, in favor of the show's "comedic line" is simply criminal. Not cutting this change of course in editing, then, makes it clear how much the performances of the young talents in the competition are no longer a priority. At least, not for the authors. What a fine.

Emanuel Lo and Lorella Cuccarini, 50 shades of a teacher: vote 9 “The problem is that then we have to go home”, says a still breathless Lorella Cuccarini half-jokingly after the intense dance rehearsal she gave life to together with her professor colleague Emanuel Lo. In fact, we don’t know how their respective partners, her husband and his partner (the singer Giorgia), can take these performances so full of sensuality to which the dancing couple has by now accustomed us. Certain that, sooner or later, one of the two will end up sleeping on the sofa, in the meantime we can only enjoy their talent, as well as the perfect alchemy that binds them on stage. In this fifth episode of the Evening they made us dream on the notes of Madame’s “Good in Evil” between hot rubs, fiery glances and Emanuel’s shirt that almost rips off by itself before the two literally take flight clinging to hooks that pull them up to the top of the studio while they continue in their pyrotechnic and languid evolutions. Oh. “Fifty Shades of Professor”, envious Rudy Zerbi comments, while Malgioglio dreams of seeing them sooner or later try their hand at a choreography of “Je T’Aime… Moi Non plus”, the legendary piece by Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin still considered today “the most scandalous song of all time”. Both niche in front of the judge’s (in)decent proposal, but then Emanuel, already an idol of social media for his attractiveness and talent, throws fuel on (our) boiling spirits: “While we dance together, the teacher must be taken, she must be slammed…”, sibylline porcini as if we weren’t already all enraptured by the magic of… dancing. Very restless nights are expected.

Alessandra Celentano megalomaniac who wounds (but does not perish): 4.5 rating We must acknowledge it: Alessandra Celentano, despite being perfidious, remained the only professor who did not experience sacred terror at the mere idea of ​​expressing judgments on the young talents in the competition. Steamroller by nature and declared in her obvious favoritism, in this fifth appointment with the evening she even started a fight with Cristiano Malgioglio, guilty of having criticized her. "I don't allow myself to teach you your job, you can't come here to teach me mine," she intimated, brandishing him by the jugular with her eyes. "If you prefer Maddalena to Isobel, it will be because you always wear those dark glasses. However, clean them every now and then! ", She then epitaphed with the gentleness of hers that has always been so dear to her. The dispute arose from the fact that Celentano, shortly before her, had ventured the inosable by attributing the merit of the improvements in Maddalena's dance, her favorite victim from the beginning of this edition. Each episode is lashed out with criticisms and barbs, reminding her and Italy of how much "his of hers" of hers Isobel of hers is clearly superior. Now, the plot twist: in Celentano's opinion, it would have been precisely such repeated verbal slashing to wean and therefore improve the young competitor, pushing her to work more on her talent. As if Emanuel Lo, Maddalena's professor, who works with her every day, was there to make wallpaper, in short. Karma, however, is always vigilant and in fact Celentano ends up dancing with his partner in crime Rudy Zerbi who, for the occasion of the challenge for the golden glove, would have liked to be Richard Gere, but Donald Trump came out. Who of megalomania hurts…

Michele Bravi holds the snot (and suffers with elegance): vote 8 We will never stop promoting Michele Bravi. Endowed with innate elegance, he is the softest judge of the trio and his comments are always polite and respectful. "I have the face of an angel, that's why everyone mistakes me for a good boy," he told Verissimo. But, make no mistake, it is evident that it is made of the same substance as sugar loaf. Unfortunately, since the international star from Noantri Giuseppe Giofrè decided to give meaning to his presence on the jury by setting himself up as a useless nemesis of Cristiano Malgioglio, for the former X Factor winner times are hard on that red chair. "Now I'm here to hold the candle to these two", he complains, laughing under his mustache. After all, joking you can tell everything, even the truth. And in fact the unfortunate looks like the kindergarten teacher who tries to keep an entire class of rowdy four-year-olds in their seats. Where by "an entire class of rowdy four-year-olds" we mean the two hooligans Cristiano Malgioglio and Giuseppe Giofrè, capable of disturbing the public peace more than a chorus of vuvuzela at the stadium. Perpetually hampered in the studio, the singer reveals how "at home" things don't go any better: "My mum keeps asking me why I can't do anything in the episode", he complains with the smile of someone who has now heard them all and not he doesn't even care anymore. Michele Bravi, new guide animal of all of us.

From Aaron to Cricca, the rivers of blackmailing tears: vote 3 “You are lucky because you are all in the final, you are winners. I’m sorry if you take my judgments wrong, but I’m a few years older than you, you should respect them. However, I would give the vote to both so at least no one is offended ”. With this speech Cristiano Malgioglio makes the