Friends, who is eliminated from the fifth episode of the evening

Emotions, performances, fun, a lot of talent and even a few tears enlivened the long Saturday evening of Canale 5 entrusted to the challenge between the boys of Friends of Maria De Filippi, which saw the young talents of the school line up against each other, divided into teams led by profs Celentano-Zerbi, Cuccarini-Lo and Arisa-Todaro. Judging the young artists, as always, was the jury composed of Cristiano Malgioglio, Michele Bravi and Giuseppe Giofrè.

Recap: exhibitions, challenges and performances

After the balance ‘challenge’ between the judges, it is the Zerbi-Celentano team who have the ball in hand in the first round, calling the Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo team a challenge.

The first to go on stage are Isobel and Maddalena in the umpteenth gauntlet launched by teacher Celentano, who takes credit for Maddalena’s improvements thanks to his method which consists in loading her with gloves. A comment that triggers controversy both by Emanuel Lo and by judge Cristiano Malgioglio, who consider this comment ungenerous on the part of Celentano. However, the challenge is won by Maddalena. Then it is Cricca (in a duet with Angelina) who competes against Ramon and the winner is the singer. In the third performance Isobel wins against Angelina and therefore the heat goes to the Zerbi Celentano team. The two teachers choose Angelina and Cricca to challenge each other, and Cricca ends up in the ballot.

The second heat sees again the boys of Zerbi Celentano against those of Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo. In this second heat, the CuccaLo team wins and Ramon ends up on the ballot after the clash with Aron. During the heat, Ramon’s performance on La Cura di Battiato ends with the tears of the young singer, disappointed by the comments of the judges. In reality, both Malgioglio and Bravi underline how much such an immense song requires more experience and the young artist seems, in the end, to understand the words of those who have more years of music behind him than him.

The third round sees the challenge between CuccaLo and Todarisa, after the challenges between the boys who saw, among other things, the glove between Federica and Angelina on Dua Lipa and Wax’s rewriting of Gaber’s “Appo di Maria” transformed into a ode to Maria De Filippi (“Thank you, you changed my life!”) the two singers of the losing team challenge each other to save themselves from the ballot: Federica who brings “Sempre” by Gabriella Ferri and Wax who sings “Raffaella è mia” by Tiziano Ferro. Federica ends up playing for ‘salvation’ against Ramon and Cricca.

Controversy, guests and show

Like every episode, even in the fifth evening of Amici di Maria De Filippi there was no lack of moments of fun and those of even heated confrontation, between the professors but also between the judges.

A new verbal confrontation saw Prof. Celentano and Lo as protagonists on the occasion of the challenge between Maddalena and Isobel. The object of the comparison is, once again, the dancer of the CuccaLo team, who, according to Celentano, took small ‘little steps forward’, only thanks to her and her continuous ‘stimulus’ in the form of gauntlets . A controversy in which Malgioglio also enters to defend the dancer to the sword, to which Celentano addresses other ‘dabs’ during the subsequent performance.

Malgioglio was a great protagonist in the evening also on at least two other occasions, one was the amusing moment that saw him dance a wild twist paired with Giuseppe Giofre. The second occasion was as a judge, when his comment on Aron who was exhibited with La Cura touched the singer who did not take it well, but Malgioglio specified: “It weighs on me to make judgements, so please to understand that it is the role that requires it”.

Another moment of entertainment, always eagerly awaited, was that of the challenge of the teachers who tonight had passion as their theme. Three very hot performances that the ‘competing’ couples gave to the public. Arisa and Todaro performed “Io te vorria vasa'”, Zerbi-Celentano in a tango which, finally, showcased the teacher’s talent and the Cucca-Los who danced a highly sensual choreography on the notes of For better or for worse Madame and they took home the victory.

Who was eliminated

But who was ultimately eliminated from the fifth episode of the twenty-second edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi? Therefore, Cricca, Federica and Wax are at stake for their stay in the school.

The first to appear on the ballot is Cricca who is very agitated. Maria De Filippi realizes it and tries to reassure him, he sings but after the performance his crisis becomes visible and he bursts into tears. The presenter explains that she ‘has been through a difficult week. You’ve been like this for days, you’ve convinced yourself that you’re in mediocrity”. The other two boys on the ballot also console her partner, while the presenter breaks the tension by sending the advertisement so that she can find, with a small break, some tranquility.

Back in the studio it’s the turn of Ramon’s performance who is satisfied with his performance. Finally, it’s up to Federica. The judges at this point must vote for the talent that will re-enter the competition. Cricca was saved immediately.

Federica and Ramon perform again Ramon on Paquita and Federica with Scivola. At the end of the episode, Federica has to leave Amici’s school.







