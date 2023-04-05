“There is a mistrust against the Pd on the territory, the political action of Elly Schlein in this sense it has yet to begin”. The pollster Antonio Notodirector of Noto Sondaggi, thus comments on the result of Democratic party in regional elections Friuli Venezia Giulia on Sunday and Monday, where the polls did not see the famous translated into practice effect slimewhich has been talked about a lot since he won the 26 February primaries and conquered the dem secretariat. TO ilfattoquotidiano.it Noto explains how in his opinion it cannot be argued that at the regionals “Schlein was rejected“, simply because “its impact on the party at the regional level yet there was not“. For the fifth time out of five, however, the regional elections were rejected the Pd-M5s alliance: it had already happened in Umbria in 2019, in Liguria in 2020, in Calabria in 2021 and just two months ago in Lombardy. On all these five occasions, however, the alliance between dem and Cinquestelle was practically loser leaving. The pollster Noto defines it as “acold alliance“, which will never work because “displeased both electorates“. The decision to run together in Friuli Venezia Giulia “was not valued by either the Pd or the M5s, there was a lack of political vision overall. Electoral alliances do not produce consensus”, Noto points out.

The result is there for all to see: there was no vote in the North-East for Pd and M5s unsatisfactory only for the defeat itself, but for i numbers with which it arrived. “If one campaigns knowing he will lose, in the end he loses”, is the critical analysis of the director of Noto polls. Who reiterates: “There was no type of political investment on Friuli by Pd and M5s, so it is clear that distance has been created with the electorate ”. A distance that for the Democratic Party has translated into one cold showercompared to the rise in consensus at a national level that has so far been reported by all the polls: according to voting intentions, in fact, the dem from the primaries have recovered over five points percentages, arriving around 20%. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, however, the Pd list took the 16,5% (65,143 votes), a long way from 25,75% obtained in the proportional in the Region at last political elections of September 2022. Compared to autumn, instead of gaining the Friulian dem have lost. Even the comparison with the last regional from 5 years ago is negative: in 2018 the Democratic Party collected 76,579 votes, which were worth one 18,11%. The challenger was the same, Massimiliano Fedrigawhich after the first affirmation this time came out clearly victorious from the polls.

With respect to the discrepancy between the national polls and the Friulian vote, Noto warns: “It is wrong project the regional results on the national scene, for various reasons”. Primarily because “the composition of the electoral market is different”, since there are several parties that are candidates at the regional level. “The second reason is that the formation of the consent it is modeled in a different way: taxes, the economy and work are the strong themes at a national level, not in local elections”, continues Noto. The third reason, on the other hand, is the one that is most closely linked to missed Schlein effect in Friuli Venezia Giulia: “At the national level, the voter vote for the leader: Meloni, Salvini, Conte or Schlein. The mark of the leader is now harder of the parties. Consequently, the regional team makes the difference candidate governor. And then the consensus on the territory of the individual candidates for the regional council counts, because there is a preference vote which is not in politics”. For these reasons, Noto is convinced that “if Tomorrow you voted for the general elections, in Friuli both the Pd and the M5s would get more votes“. The proof, in his opinion, comes from the result of Brothers of Italywhich in Friuli has dropped from 31 to 18 per cent in a few months, remain, albeit slightly behind the Lega.

Consequently, continues Noto’s reasoning, “the Schlein effect can be seen at a national level but cannot have an impact on the territory, especially in Friuli where the centre-right is strong”. “Schlein said the Democratic Party ‘must be refounded on the territory‘. It evidently is aware of the distrust that surrounds the Democratic Party at the local level. THE old bosses however they have not yet abandoned the party and continue to be influential”, explains the pollster. To see a Schlein effect at the local level, if there ever will be, we must therefore wait for the new secretary to carry forward the promise of a renovation: “Until it is accomplished, you will have these discrepancies between the territory and the national level”. On this too, on the other hand, the new leader of the Democratic Party will measure her ability to consolidate consensus: “In the future, the electorate will check whether Schlein’s promises will be maintainedbut that’s another step.” Today however, Noto reiterates, “in the managerial reality of the Democratic Party nothing has changed yet at the local level”.

This stagnation translated into a bad result at the polls. Where on the other hand the M5s records the umpteenth beating on the territory, the loudest: the result of the list in Friuli is in fact the worse in a regional election since the Cinquestelle entered parliament now 10 years ago. Il 2,4% collected at the polls is a third of the 7,2% obtained in Friuli Venezia Giulia in September in the last few elections policies. But it’s also less than the 2.7% obtained in Veneto in 2020 and 3.9% collected in Lombardy just two months ago, on 12 and 13 February. Just after that result, the president Joseph Conte proceeded to nominate i territorial coordinators of the M5s, “which we lack to start a closer dialogue with the territories”, explained the former prime minister. “The M5s has always lacked a grounding, which is not created simply by appointing a manager”, comments Noto. However, if the Cinquestelle “with the appointment of coordinators will be able to intercept the needs of the population also a level territorialeffects may be seen, I’m not saying in 10 years, but at least in 1-2 years if a good job is done”.

Meanwhile it is one certainty that, beyond the crisis of consensus within the Pd and M5s in Friuli, the outcome of the polls was also conditioned by their alliance. According to Noto, however, the problem is not the union in and of itself, but how it is presented: “With Schlein it is probable that the Pd will assume a very similar profile to the M5s. Then maybe over time we need to create one synthesis, a project. But what is the message which is sent to the citizens: the alliance is for a common goal or to have a few more elected councilors?”. Up to now we have dealt more with the second option, according to Noto: “The alliance between Pd and M5s was the theme even before the elections in Lombardy and Lazio, where in the end the electorate saw a schizophrenic orientation“. So, as long as the union between Pd and M5s boils down to this, “the electorate of the centre-left se ne frega“. However, Noto concludes by explaining that “with a vision more emotionalthe covenant could be instead appreciatedeven at the local level”.