Home » Friuli, in Tricesimo (Udine) rivers of water and hail flow on the roads – The video
Health

Friuli, in Tricesimo (Udine) rivers of water and hail flow on the roads – The video

by admin
Friuli, in Tricesimo (Udine) rivers of water and hail flow on the roads – The video

These are the images circulating on social media from Tricesimo, in the province of Udine, with streets transformed into streams and courtyards whitewashed by hail. In these hours an intense hailstorm has whitened various areas of Friuli Venezia Giulia, creating winter landscapes and also requiring the intervention of the Civil Protection. The municipalities affected by this phenomenon that has created almost winter landscapes are different: from Remanzacco, Tarcento, Faedis, San Pietro al Natisone, Azzano Decimo, Montenars, Nimis, Gruaro, Tricesimo, Pordenone, up to Sesto al Reghena, Pramaggiore, Povoletto, Reana del Rojale, Teglio Veneto.

(video copertina @Kurosh1974)

Read also:


See also  "Star" game director Todd Howard takes us behind the scenes-Starfield-Gamereactor

You may also like

Italy Lifts Ban on Isolation for COVID-19 Positive...

The Importance of Probabilistic Skills for Clinicians Using...

Neville Roy Singham, the made-in-USA Maoist billionaire who...

Martial arts challenge between Musk and Zuckerberg live...

Finger Pain: Causes and Remedies for Relief

Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia Editore, kills himself

Celine Dion Faces Rigid Pathology Syndrome: A Closer...

The Decline of Sports Medicine: Lack of Specialists...

Filippo Ganna world gold in pursuit, bronze in...

ok to new peace talks – breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy