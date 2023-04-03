Massimiliano Fedriga is confirmed president of Friuli-Venezia Giulia. In the almost concluded ballot (1,358 out of 1,360 sections), over 64.26% of voters voted for him, thus entrusting the Northern League executive with a second mandate: this had never happened since, in the Region, the governor is chosen through direct election. «An honor, now forward with pride», rejoices the Northern League exponent, with the count still in progress. The victory is clear, as is the revenge of the League with respect to the results of the previous policies. What happened in Lombardy is repeated, with Attilio Fontana: here too the citizens grant their trust to the administrators of Matteo Salvini’s party for the second time in a row. When there are very few sections left to scrutinize, the Carroccio consolidates its position as the first party in the Region, with 19.02% of the votes. Brothers of Italy follow, with 18.1%, Fedriga’s personal list, with 17.68%, Forza Italia, with 6.68%, and Responsible Autonomy, with 1.97%. The five lists that make up the center-right coalition lead Fedriga to obtain over 64 of the preferences.

Massimo Moretuzzo, center-left candidate, stops at 28.4%. The flywheel of Elly Schlein’s election as secretary has no effect on the Democratic Party which, on the contrary, contracts its consensus in the Region: 16.56%. The civic of Moretuzzo has 6.3%, which gets three times the number of votes of the 5 Star Movement, at 2.41%. The other three lists of the coalition: Green and Left Alliance, 2.02%, Open Left, 1.49%, Slovenska Skupnost, 1.03%. Giorgia Tripoli of Together Libers, an agglomeration of movements from the sovereign and no-vax galaxy, moves along the threshold: the percentages for the candidate for president say 4.66%, for the list 3.97%. Finally, lastly, the Third pole: the triptych made up of Action, Italia Viva and +Europe, which supports Alessandro Maran, collects 2.76% of the preferences.

Polls close at 3pm, counting begins. The regional elections of Friuli-Venezia Giulia in 2023 confirm, first of all, what has recently been observed at the national level: the turnout is declining here too. In 2018, when voting took place in a single day, participation stood at 49.65% of those entitled. Five years later, the figure – which should have benefited from the opening of the polls also extended to Mondays – stops at 45.26%, with 502,203 voters. In 2018, 549,374 voters turned up for the polls, less than half of those eligible, equal to 1,107,415. Even earlier, in 2013, when voting took place over two days as in this part-session, the final turnout was 50.48%. From the outset, the advantage of the exponent of the Lega Massimiliano Fedriga, outgoing president, is clear. The first exit polls give it in a range between 61 and 65% of the votes.

An expected result which, however, when the scrutiny is completed, can be examined to understand how in five years the balance of power within the center-right coalition has changed in the North as well. The findings of Opinio/Rai, then, place the leader of the autonomist Pact for Autonomy party, Massimo Moretuzzo, supported among others by the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement, between 28 and 32%. Head-to-head between Alessandro Maran, running with the third pole, and the lawyer Giorgia Tripoli, who became popular during the Coronavirus pandemic for her battles against compulsory vaccination, supported in this session by Gianluigi Paragone, Antonio Pappalardo, Mario Adinolfi , Francesco Toscano and from the no vax galaxy.

The first projections on the candidates and the centre-left concedes defeat

After the exit polls, Opinio/Rai started broadcasting projections. The second, published at 16.25, confirms the victory of Fedriga who surpasses the 60% threshold by a margin, thus improving his 2018 result. The Northern League candidate is given 64.9%. The centre-left coalition in support of Morettuzzo gets less than half of the votes: it is 27.9%. The consensus of Tripoli, supported by sovereign and no-vax lists, is surprising: it would take twice as many votes as the man from the Third Pole. She is at 4.9%, he is at 2.3%. The congratulations to the president of Friuli-Venezia Giulia are starting to arrive. Even the oppositions recognize his victory by a narrow margin.

Among the first, Stefano Patuanelli, a leading exponent of the M5s originally from Trieste: «I wish Fedriga a good job from me and all my political strength. Moretuzzo worked in prohibitive, difficult conditions, I thank him. I think it’s right to start from here – adds Patuanelli -. Fedriga governed for five years and therefore had the opportunity to make himself known. Moretuzzo had little time and tried to recover, but he did a great job in perspective ». His message arrives at 15.07, that of Debora Serracchiani, former president of the Region, a few minutes later: «We are facing a national drive, the electoral campaign was driven by a favorable wind for the right, we played in a more difficult”.

Best wishes from the center-right exponents

«A big hug to my friend and colleague Fedriga for his reconfirmation as president of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region. The good governance of recent years has been rewarded with the trust of the vast majority of citizens. And now on like this for the next five years. Good job Max!». His colleague and party mate Attilio Fontana, also fresh from re-election at the helm of Lombardy, writes it on Facebook. «And after the victories at the beginning of 2023 in Lombardy and Lazio, today comes the third! Thank you Friuli-Venezia Giulia», rejoices Matteo Salvini, secretary of the Carroccio. Even the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, celebrates the result: «I would say that Fedriga has worked very well in recent years. I have never considered the hypothesis of a defeat », she comments.

The first projections on the lists

The coverage of the sample is still low – 14% – and differs from the evidence coming from the few sections examined. In any case, Brothers of Italy, with 20.9%, and Lega, with 19.9%, compete for the most voted party result. The Democratic Party would travel around 16.9%, far from the 20% threshold that many have attributed as a target to test the success of the so-called “Elly Schlein effect”. Fedriga’s personal list is fine, at 15.3%. Followed by Forza Italia, at 6.6%, Pact for Autonomy, 4.5%, and Together Free of Tripoli, at 4.3%. The Third pole, which has allied itself with +Europe for this round, and the 5-star Movement are bad: both lists are moving below the 3% threshold. With regard to list votes – and not coalition votes – the regional law that regulates voting in Friuli-Venezia Giulia provides for a threshold of 4%.

The results of the previous elections in 2018

These elections establish a record for Friuli-Venezia Giulia. Since, in 2003, the office of president was entrusted by direct election, no one had held it for more than one term: Riccardo Illy, in 2008, was replaced by Renzo Tondo. Who, in 2013, was defeated by Debora Serracchiani. In 2018 it was the turn of Fedriga who today, with his re-election, will almost certainly extend his stay in the Palazzo del Lloyd Triestino for another five years. In 2018, Fedriga won the elections with 57.09% of the votes, overtaking the Dem Sergio Bolzanello, who reached 26.84%, the grillino Alessandro Fraleoni Morgera, with 11.67%, and Sergio Cecotti of the Pact for Autonomy, with 4.40%. Back then, the first list for votes was that of the Lega, with 34.91% of the preferences, followed by the Democratic Party with 18.11%. In third place is Forza Italia, 12.06%, fourth are the 5 stars, 7.06%. Sixth list is that of Progetto Fvg, 6.29%, Brothers of Italy seventh at 5.49%, Pact for Autonomy in eighth position, with 4.09%, Citizens in ninth, with 4.07%, Responsible autonomy tenth, 3.97%. Open left Fvg took 2.78% of the vote and Slovenska Skupnost 1.16%.

