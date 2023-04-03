The polling stations for the regional elections in Friuli Venezia Giulia opened at 7 this morning. Voting will take place over two days: today until 11pm and tomorrow from 7am to 3pm.

The counting will begin at the end of the voting and voter matching operations.

There are over 1.1 million voters called to the polls in Fvg, divided into 215 municipalities and 1,360 sections.

In particular, in 24 municipalities, including Udine, there will also be a vote for the renewal of the mayor and the municipal council. The administrative scrutiny will begin at the end of the counting of the regional ballots.

Fedriga at the polling station in Trieste with his wife and children

When the data relating to almost all sections is known (1,262 out of 1,360), the turnout at 12 for the regional elections in Friuli Venezia Giulia fluctuates between 11% and 12%. This can be seen from the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region website. At the last electoral round for the regional elections, in 2018, when voting took place in a single day, the final turnout at 12 was 18.07%. The portal divides the attendance percentages by district: in Trieste at 12 it is equal to 11% with all 276 recorded; in Gorizia it is 12% (143 out of 153); in Udine by 12% (440 out of 491); in Tolmezzo by 11% (113 out of 121); in Pordenone by 11% (290 out of 319).

Giorgia Tripoli votes for the seat of Tricesimo

