"Frivolous spending and too much gym." No check for ex-wife

"Frivolous spending and too much gym." No check for ex-wife

No work and just shopping and a lot of gym. All this risks costing dearly to those who receive a maintenance allowance. This was established by the Cassation, with a historic sentence that can set an important precedent. Well, the judges have approved the cancellation of the allowances for the spouse who carries out “luxurious expenses”. But above all, this is the concept, the spouse who, instead of working, devotes all his time to leisure activities: making unnecessary purchases or spending whole days in the gym without looking for a job.

