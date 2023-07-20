FRL Medical Service Srl/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.4286/2023 of 06.26.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 1916/2023 FRL Medical Service Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces and towards the Puglia Region

2023-07-07_17_58_34_865_FRL instance (PDF 138.4 Kb)

Decree 3618 2023 (PDF 102.1 Kb)

FRL Medical Service – Public Proclamations (1) (PDF 72.8 Kb)

FRL Medical Service – Public Proclamations (PDF 68.9 Kb)

The reasons added of 22 06 2023 (PDF 190.3 Kb)

Lazio Regional Administrative Court Ordinance n. 4286 of 26 06 2023 (PDF 113.7 Kb)

appeal (18) (PDF 390.7 Kb)

Introductory appeal – act of transposition (PDF 236.5 Kb)

