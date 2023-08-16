Froboese reveals what belongs on his plate in the morning, at noon and in the evening

Home office, online meetings, convenience food and delivery service: our eating habits have changed fundamentally, especially in the last three years due to many circumstances. One topic that has not become less important is one’s own health. And in addition to exercise, nutrition plays a central role.

The topic of “healthy nutrition” is currently mostly equated with vegetarian or vegan nutrition. “Food without” (gluten, lactose, etc.) is becoming more and more important. But what does a healthy, wholesome or balanced diet really mean?

For me personally, that clearly means giving my body what it needs at the right time. That doesn’t mean that I do without anything, but rather that I eat according to my biorhythm. Now and then, of course, small rewards are allowed.

The basic components of nutrition are carbohydrates, fats and proteins. The diet should support the natural biological process and not interrupt or disturb it. Pointing out a macronutrient positively or negatively is wrong. For me, a “healthy” diet is one that takes all components into account equally.

A nutritional recommendation for our stressful everyday life

In the morning breakfast should be high in energy and contain lots of carbohydrates.

noon vital substances are in demand, which can be achieved through a colorful mix of foods, but fast food or quick snacks should be avoided. Vital substances can only be found there with a magnifying glass. So that the body’s repair processes can take place overnight at evening to recommend a meal rich in building materials, ie a lot of protein. So the body gets the right thing at the right time.

In addition, snacks should be avoided. This causes the insulin level in the body to rise. This also includes the latte macchiato in between. Better to drink it straight after eating! But please never forget to enjoy. Because food is more than calories and nutrients. Food is culture, food is reward and food is fun!

I have put together three recipes below that you can easily integrate into your everyday work and that will help you to keep your everyday stress to a minimum.

Morning: energy boost for the day – the right muesli

Breakfast is all about arming the body with enough energy for the day. When you get up in the morning, your glycogen stores are depleted or depleted by the brain, which needs carbohydrates all the time, even at night. And the body can only start the day full of energy if you give it carbohydrates as an energy source. But a portion of fat is also necessary so that the fat metabolism can get going as a second important source of energy. You can eat your fill at breakfast so that your metabolism can get active in the hours before lunch and you don’t feel hungry again.

Bread eaters can get their money’s worth in the morning, because bread, especially the wholesome variety, is an ideal way to start the day. The “hearty” among you, who have always eaten cheese, sausage, cold cuts or ham, should make the change or reduce the resulting protein intake to a minimum. Alternatively, vegetarian spreads or vegetable toppings are recommended. Give it a try, because the changeover is easy!

On the other hand, there are almost no restrictions on muesli. Particularly Oatmeal, nuts, bran with fruit or dried fruit are true energy stores that fill you up for hours. You should replace the milk with soy milk or try orange juice. If, despite breakfast, you soon get an appetite again, then try increasing your morning muesli portion, because that is always better than a snack.

When do you actually have breakfast?

The start of the day does not have to begin immediately after getting up. That would be the better option for the metabolism, but if you don’t have an appetite right away or if it’s difficult for you to set up organizationally, then you can push it back a little. However, a maximum of one to one and a half hours should elapse after getting up before breakfast, so that the basal metabolic rate does not switch to “emergency mode”. Attention: A late breakfast also postpones the midday meal. Four to five hours should always be calculated between the two meals.

Below I have listed a few more ingredients and their ingredients for you, which you can integrate wonderfully into your daily muesli:

Oatmeal: Oatmeal may not be the lowest in calories, but it does have a high proportion of unsaturated fatty acids and magnesium. In addition, the long-chain carbohydrates and fiber ensure that a long-lasting feeling of satiety occurs. In addition, just 40 grams of rolled oats a day cover 90 percent of your daily requirement for manganese and 20 percent of your daily requirement for copper and zinc.

Cashew-Kerne: With only 42 g fat/100 g, cashew nuts are among the relatively low-fat nuts. Their high protein content and 270 mg magnesium per 100 g make them the perfect nerve food for vegetarians and vegans. In addition, cashew nuts can score particularly well with tryptophan, from which the “happy maker” serotonin is produced in the brain: with a whopping 450 mg of tryptophan per 100 g, they are a real mood booster.

Chia-Samen: Have a five times as much calcium as milk. They are also high in antioxidants and important omega-3 fatty acids. Just 15 grams of chia seeds contain 5.6 grams of fiber, which is 22 percent of the recommended daily requirement.

peanuts: They have a high magnesium, protein and vitamin B content. They are made up of 25 percent protein. They have numerous vital minerals such as iron, phosphorus, potassium and calcium. It also contains valuable trace elements such as copper, manganese and zinc. The dietary fibers it contains stimulate digestion. But beware: peanuts have a relatively high calorie content.

Goji bears: They provide us with important nutrients and 19 different amino acids. Goji berries contain more vitamin C than most citrus fruits and also vitamin B. The small red berries also contain the essential fatty acids that the body cannot produce itself.

linseed: Have a slightly nutty taste and contain a high concentration of unsaturated fatty acids (omega-3 fatty acids).

Sesame: Sesame has an oil content of almost 50 percent and therefore contains many valuable unsaturated fatty acids. The protein content of the small grains is particularly high at 20 to 40 percent. Tip: Especially unpeeled sesame has a lot of valuable minerals such as calcium, iron, phosphorus and niacin.

sunflower seeds: Contain a lot of vitamin E and are therefore perfect scavengers for free radicals. This vitamin slows down the aging process, is said to protect against cancer and heart attacks, improve blood circulation and prevent vascular deposits.

Lunch: Diet rich in vital substances – green, mixed salad with grapefruit fillets, walnuts and mint

Little hunger in between? When your stomach growls and you lose concentration, it’s worth grabbing a bite to eat to feel good again. Unfortunately, in such situations, reaching for sweets is often the first thing to do – but unfortunately they do not promote a balanced diet, but quickly create another hunger pang.

Balance is at least as important for the body as strength, performance and extensive regeneration. With the grapefruit you achieve exactly the right amount of balance for a successful working day. Because it lowers the cholesterol level and balances the gastrointestinal tract and immune system.

Die vitalstoffreiche Grapefruit turns out to be a true detox. This is mainly because it contains a lot of fiber in the form of pectins, which bind cholesterol and thus lower cholesterol levels. Grapefruit also contributes to the balance of the gastrointestinal tract and the immune system. The bitter substances in the pulp promote the production of digestive juices, stimulate blood circulation in the digestive organs and thus stimulate the metabolism. With a content of approx. 40 mg per 100 g of pulp, the grapefruit is considered to be particularly rich in vitamin C. It increases the absorption of iron from food, which is needed for blood formation.

walnuts ensure strong nerves and make you fit in appropriate quantities. They contain a lot of ellagic acid. This secondary plant substance slows down free radicals and stimulates the immune system. Stressed out from work? No problem. Walnut kernels contain large amounts of various B vitamins that help to stay relaxed even when stressed. Of all nuts, walnuts have the highest content of omega-3 fatty acids, which keep the heart and blood vessels fit and are also good for the gray cells. Just 15 grams cover the daily requirement for healthy fatty acids. Whether as a delicious snack or as a highlight at lunch: walnuts are a blessing for our body.

mint Not only does it look beautiful when served, it tastes aromatic and is also a great all-rounder: both the bitter substances it contains and the high content of the essential oil menthol have an antispasmodic, calming and pain-relieving effect. Especially with stomach cramps or flatulence, mint is a reliable helper. Try it.

In the evening: time for relaxation – vegan chickpea curry

In today’s fast-paced world, finding time for relaxation and regeneration is important to maintain our overall well-being. Our packed schedules often leave us feeling drained and stressed, which is why prioritizing self-care is imperative. An effective way to achieve relaxation and regeneration is to consciously enjoy dinner.

And now for the recipe: chickpeas contain a lot of valuable protein and fiber. The combination ensures that your feeling of satiety is satisfied for longer. Proteins also play an important role in the muscles. They support the body in building muscle and maintaining it in old age and are therefore a fundamental component for good regeneration.

Chickpeas provide other important nutrients: These include iron, folic acid, potassium, magnesium, B vitamins and vitamin C. These are all responsible for regulating the metabolism. In addition, vitamin C helps absorb the iron contained in chickpeas and thus further improves the regenerative effect.

Ingredients:

120 g chickpeas (can) 6 cauliflowers 1 pepper (red) 2 pinches of curry powder 50 ml water 100 ml coconut milk 1 onion 1 clove of garlic 1 pinch of salt 1 teaspoon of parsley

Preparation:

Place the chickpeas in a sieve, rinse and drain. Cut the peppers into small cubes. Peel and dice the onion. Divide cauliflower into florets. Fry the cauliflower in oil for 1-2 minutes in a hot pan. Then add the onions and sauté for another 1-2 minutes. Then add the diced peppers and chickpeas and mix well. Add the coconut milk and water to the pan and simmer for about 3-5 minutes. Add the curry powder, stir well and bring to a boil. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with parsley.

Nutrition as a philosophy of life

Remember to take time to relax, rejuvenate and enjoy your meals – this is an essential aspect of self-care. Prioritize your well-being and indulge yourself with these nutritious recipes for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. Bon appetit!

