From 1 May to 1 June, residents in areas affected by the flood do not have to pay the fines for failure to cancel specialist outpatient services booked with the regional health system

People with residence in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini are exempt from paying. Including, in addition to visits, diagnostics (e.g. ultrasounds, CT scans and X-rays), laboratory tests and testing visits for prosthetic devices

23 maggio 2023 – Suspended from May 1st to June 1st 2023 the application of sanctions per non-cancellation of specialist outpatient services book with the regional health system.

The measure, passed by Regional Councilconcerns citizens residing in the areas affected by the flood, therefore in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna (then also Imola), Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and Riminiand includes, in addition to the specialistic examinations, all services related to diagnostics (e.g. ultrasounds, X-rays, CT scans, MRIs), laboratory testsstarting from those of the blood, and the testing visits of prosthetic devices.

Therefore, those who, as long as they reside in these areas, have not been able or will not be able to show up for the appointment starting from 1st May and until 1st June, will not have to pay anything, as usually happens for failure to cancel.

before the end of the measure it will be evaluated a possible extension.

The decision it was hired by the Region in order not to further aggravate the discomforts of the citizens who are grappling with this extraordinary emergency.

However, the need remains, underlines the Region, for those who are in a position to do soOf continue to communicate the cancellation in timeto encourage the rescheduling of services and make available to all the places that become available.