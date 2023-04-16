from 2025 Lancia’s return to sportiness

It will arrive in 2025 new Lancia Ypsilon HF a car that wants to redefine the concept of sportiness. With impressive power and an attractive design, this car is sure to leave anyone who sees it on the road in awe. It was the same CEO of the brand, Luke Napolitanoto reveal the news on the occasion of the presentation of the concept Pu+Ra HPEin the images of this article, revealing a preview of some details of the new version of the famous small car.

The Lancia Ypsilon HF it will be characterized by an even sportier design, with a lowered stance and exclusive finishes. The maximum power, equal to 240 cavalli, will make it one of the best performing cars in its category. The new Lancia Ypsilon will be based on the Stellantis group’s CMP platform, and will have larger size compared to the current generation, with a length greater than the four meters. The design will also be more virile, with sharp lines and an aggressive front that will not go unnoticed.

Among the most awaited novelties, there could also be the possibility of one four-wheel drive. According to some rumors, the HF version could be equipped with a second electric motor at the rear, thus creating a “HF integral“. However, at the moment there are no official confirmations in this regard, and it will be necessary to wait for further information to find out more.

The new Lancia Ypsilon will be available in both versions thermal hybrid than in version fully electric, and the HF version could be derived from the latter. Currently, the electric cars of the Stellantis group on a CMP basis can reach a maximum power of 156 cavallibut to get to the 240 horsepower announced for the Ypsilon HF, it will be necessary to use even more advanced technologies.

In short, the new Lancia Ypsilon HF represents an important evolution for one of the most iconic and appreciated models of the Italian brand. With a sporty design, outstanding performance and cutting-edge technologies, the Ypsilon HF promises to be one of the most sought-after cars on the market, capable of satisfying the needs of those looking for an exciting and innovative driving experience.

A real return to the sporting heart of Lancia, and who knows if it could be the prelude to a return of the Lancia HF Racing Team who dictated the law in the world of rallies.

—–

We invite you to follow us on Google News are Flipboardbut also on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest e Instagram. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and experiences by commenting on our articles.