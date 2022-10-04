Home Health From 3 October, screening for Hepatitis C will start. All citizens between 33 and 53 years of age are affected
After the pilot project started in the Rieti Local Health Authority in August, starting tomorrow 3 October the screening program for HCV (type C Hepatitis) is scheduled to start in all the Local Health Authorities of the Lazio region. The screening will involve the target population born between 1969 and 1989 (about 1.7 million people in Lazio).

The Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato stated:

“The last years of Covid have undoubtedly slowed down the prevention activity and negatively affected the fight against other diseases. In Lazio it is estimated that there are over 53,000 people with chronic HCV infection not yet treated with antiviral therapy and about these 36 thousand still to be diagnosed and potentially asymptomatic. The time factor is decisive, we must invest in prevention because prompt treatment with antivirals guarantees high hopes of recovery “.

To access the program, you can go to one of the ASL sampling points to take the test via an active call, or by booking online on the regional portal ‘Libro Smart’ (https://www.salutelazio.it/screening-proleggio-smart) .

