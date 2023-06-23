Home » From 5 X 1000 197,256 euros to Calcit
From 5 X 1000 197,256 euros to Calcit

Arezzo, 23 June 2023 – From 5 X 1000 197,256.45 euros to Calcit. This sum relating to the five per thousand of the year 2022 will be entirely destined to support the oncological home care service – SCUDO service. The SCUDO service activated on December 4, 2004 is aimed at cancer patients and those with high complexity who, due to the disease, need medical and nursing assistance at home.

The service joins the integrated home assistance (ADI) already provided by Uslsudest Toscana and, in agreement with the family doctor, has the aim of guaranteeing patients and their families complete coverage of assistance needs.

A team of doctors and nurses operates in the service, coordinated by the doctor in charge of the Palliative Care Unit of Arezzo, and is carried out within the Arezzo district 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The service is activated by the family doctor who, together with the palliative care doctor, prepares the assistance programme.

The Calcit of Arezzo, thanks to the 5 per thousand and other contributions from citizens, supports the SCUDO service, completely free for patients, for an annual cost of around 340,000 euros; from the beginning of the activity from 2004 to today a donation for a total of over 5 million euros!

Thank you all for your support and closeness!

