From a mosquito bacterium the key to defeating malaria

Serendipity: the ability or luck to make unexpected discoveries by chance while searching for something else. This is exactly what happened to a group of scientists in the Spanish laboratories of the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). In a study published in Science, researchers led by Dr Janneth Rodriguesscientific lead in research and development of drugs for global health, have found a bacterium that, when fed to mosquitoes, blocks the development of the malaria parasite in the insects’ intestines before it even passes to the salivary glands.

