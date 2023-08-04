From a mosquito bacterium the key to defeating malaria

0
Serendipity: the ability or luck to make unexpected discoveries by chance while searching for something else. This is exactly what happened to a group of scientists in the Spanish laboratories of the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). In a study published in Science, researchers led by Dr Janneth Rodriguesscientific lead in research and development of drugs for global health, have found a bacterium that, when fed to mosquitoes, blocks the development of the malaria parasite in the insects’ intestines before it even passes to the salivary glands.
See also Minecraft added "Classical Chinese" to go martial arts style?Take the "Spirit Quenching Lower Realm Mysterious Iron Sword" to the adventure-ezone.hk-game animation-e-sports games