The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is becoming a test bed for the development and adoption of information technologies that can be used to achieve objectives, such as, for example, the identification of war criminals.

The use of facial recognition applications, free access to platforms of machine learningthe extrapolation of millions of data present in social networks, currently allow us to trace and identify those responsible for criminal events conducted even on large, complex and dispersive battlefields such as, for example, the Ukrainian one.

Kiev soldiers performed over 8,600 facial recognition searches of Russian soldiers killed or captured in the 50 days following the start of the Russian invasion.

The application made available free of charge to the government of Kiev is Clearview AI, a US company that offers more than 20 billion images to be checked and that counts among its customers several police forces and federal agencies of the United States. The same activities are also conducted by the Russians through the FindCLone platform, currently no longer accessible online.

What do you get from a photo

To understand the functionality of the application, a well-known episode is proposed, dating back to the beginning of March, in which two Ukrainian citizens were deliberately murdered while walking away after having a harmless encounter with Russian soldiers. After shooting the two unfortunates in the back, the Russian soldiers break into a building, looking for food. A CCTV camera records a close-up of the face of one of the killers.