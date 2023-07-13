Home » From Africa the virus that could threaten Italy
From Africa the virus that could threaten Italy

To cause alarm, according to the English newspaper Mirror, would be the urgent health warning, appeared in these days, issued by the public health of the United Kingdom, for what has been described as “the current greatest threat to public health“. The notice warns of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, a dangerous killer virus from Africa that could threaten the European continent.

