From Aifa green light to the reimbursement of drugs for prophylaxis against HIV – Healthcare

news-txt”>

With a resolution of the Board of Directors of 26 April, the Italian Medicines Agency gave the green light to the reimbursement of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) against HIV in high-risk adults and adolescents. “It is an additional prevention tool for HIV-negative people who have high-risk sexual behavior and it is a measure with a significant impact on public health“, explains Aifa in a statement. The Agency welcomed the Section for the fight against AIDS of the Health Technical Committee of the Ministry of Health, sharing its general approach and patient selection criteria.