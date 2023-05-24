From Aifa stop for now to the free birth control pill











The Medicines Agency’s Price and Reimbursement Committee had given the go-ahead for the decision to make oral contraceptives free, but the Board of Directors asked for further insights









ansa Stop, for now, at the gratuity of the birth control pill. The board of directors ofItalian drug agency in fact, it decided not to pronounce itself on the matter, requesting further insights after, on April 21, the Prices and Refunds Committee of Aifa itself had given green light for the decision to make oral contraceptives free, with a total cost for the state coffers estimated at around 140 million euros a year. A decision that had aroused immediate controversy.

black smoke came to the end of the board meeting that, “having noted that the Agency’s advisory commissions have not yet elaborated precise indications on the age groups to which the contraceptive pill can be granted free of charge, on the methods of distribution and on the costs for the national health system in the various scenarios of adoption of the reimbursement – explains the Agency – it has found that the essential elements for deliberation do not exist”.

There are various hypotheses on the table: providing for free pills, for example, for all women of childbearing age, or for women in economically disadvantaged conditions or for young women up to 19/26 years of age, as occurs in some European countries and in the six Italian regions which they offer birth control pills for free. As usual, however, the BoD affirms that it is “ready to play its role and fully express its opinion as soon as it has the adequate preliminary investigation requested from the consultative Commissions”.

Puglia, Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, Tuscany, the Autonomous Province of Trentowhile in the

Zingaretti council, the free birth control pill has long been at the center of the political and social debate with often opposing positions. In fact, opponents judge this project to go against the trend of the government’s intentions to use the few funds available to boost the birth rate.

Moige-Italian Movement of Parents it is a project to be rejected by stating that Aifa “discriminates against those who have children”. The position of the president of the National Federation of Surgeons and Dentists, Filippo Anelli, is different who, after the approval of the Price and Reimbursement Committees, had spoken of “a measure that can be shared, which reduces inequalities and makes women equal in terms of health “.

Italian Association for Demographic Educationwould instead represent “a return to the future. In the sense that until 1993, or up to thirty years ago, contraception was already free, and this has also contributed to its awareness and diffusion among Italian women”.

