The annual survey of the Associazione Laboratorio Adolescence and Iard on the habits and lifestyles of children aged between 13 and 19 is underway. The link to participate (anonymously)

Will we have new and increasingly effective treatments available or will we have to deal more and more often with new diseases and epidemics? Will we finally be attentive to environmental problems or will we be destined for progressive degradation with all the consequences this also has on health? These are two questions from the 2023 edition of theannual survey on the habits and lifestyles of adolescents living in Italy, made byAdolescent Laboratory Association and fromIARD research institute, which has just started and will end in May. The survey – entitled, not surprisingly, “Teenagers and the future” – will be carried out on a representative national sample of 2,800 adolescents aged between 13 and 19 years and involve dozens of schools throughout the country. But you can log in and answer the questionnaire (if yes in the contemplated age target) also from Corriere Salute through this link



Know the legacy of pandemic and war The anonymous questionnaire does not contain questions relating to sensitive and non-traceable data, i.e. it is not possible to trace who replied. The goal of the survey this year — he explains Charles Buzzisociologist at the University of Trento and scientific director of the project – to understand if and how much the years of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine (which has greatly upset young people) have influenced the vision that teenagers have of the future that awaits them. The data that emerged from the surveys of the previous two years were not comforting and they photographed one adolescence insecure about the future and psychologically fragile, which often reacts with defiant attitudes or withdrawing more and more into itself. 2023, which we can consider, with all the necessary precautions, the year of return to normality, will tell us if some critical issues have been reabsorbed or are taking root. See also closed the ward of medicine

The relationship with the doctor in charge was also among the topics addressed Large part of the investigation, which also has the sponsorship of Italian Society of Pediatrics (SIP) and of Italian Society of Child and Adolescent Gynecology (SIGIA) dedicated precisely to the aspects concerning health. From alcohol consumptionwhich is clearly increasing among adolescents, at a growing psychological distress that adolescents manifest and which, if it is improper to call it depression, still represents a worrying alarm signal which cannot be simplistically classified as a natural adolescent phenomenon.

The survey will try to investigate the relationship that adolescents have, or would like to have, with their own doctoron the perception towards the vaccinations (the vaccination coverage against HPV and against meningococcus is far from the objectives) and on theuse of over-the-counter medicines (especially painkillers) that adolescents take, not always with a prescription and medical supervision, to deal with the ailments they suffer from, first of all headaches and stomachaches, often deriving from psychological stress.

Early pubertal development for girls



nthan the theme of menarche and the menstrual cycle (with a battery of questions dedicated to girls) for an interesting comparison with similar data collected in 2013. A very useful comparison – he says Gianni Bonapediatric endocrinologist and honorary president of Laboratorio Adolescence – in the light of the increasingly numerous scientific evidences that seem to demonstrate that two years of pandemic have accelerated the advance of pubertal developmentespecially in girls, which had been occurring for years, but with much slower progression. See also Inoperable lung cancer, with immunotherapy 43% of patients alive after 5 years

The causes? Still difficult to give scientifically correct answers, but under observation there are incorrect diets, reduced physical activity and increased sedentary lifestyle, increased use of electronic devices, change in sleeping habits. All phenomena that occurred during the pandemic but which unfortunately tend, even after the pandemic is over, to become radicalised.