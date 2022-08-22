From Alfa to Omicron the incubation time of the new variants has been gradually reducing: this is revealed by a study published in the journal Jama Network Open and conducted by Min LiuPeking University of Peking and from Wannian Liang, from Tsinghua University in Beijing. The study was based on a review of data published between December 2019 and February 2022.

142 studies with 8,112 patients in total were included. The incubation periods of the disease caused by the Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron variants were reported in one study (with 6374 patients), 6 studies (with 2368 patients), 5 studies (with 829 patients), respectively, and numerous other works. little ones.

The average incubation period of Covid-19 was 5 days for cases caused by the Alpha variant, 4.50 days for the Beta variant, 4.41 days for the Delta variant, and finally 3.42 days for the Omicron variant. The mean incubation was 7.43 days among older patients (i.e. over 60 years of age), 8.82 days among children (18 years of age and younger), 6.99 days between patients with non-severe disease and 6.69 days among patients with severe disease.

Asymptomatic or superimmune: are you really sure you haven’t had Covid? by Donatella Zorzetto 12 August 2022



Limit the spread of the virus

The results of this study confirm that SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and mutated continuously producing variants with different transmission and virulence. The analysis is important because the identification of the incubation period of the different variants is a key factor in determining the isolation period necessary to limit the spread of the virus.