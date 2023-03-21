Home Health From an anti-Parkinsonian hope against Alzheimer’s
Health

From an anti-Parkinsonian hope against Alzheimer’s

by admin
From an anti-Parkinsonian hope against Alzheimer’s

For every dollar spent on vaccines, $16 is saved in medical expenses and $28 in indirect costs related to labor productivity: a total of $44. The data from a study by Johns Hopkins University, which analyzed the effects of investments in prevention on the containment of health care costs, were presented this morning in Rome on the occasion of the meeting ‘Investing in the future: vaccine prevention as a driving force for health, well-being and sustainability’, at the Ministry of Health. During the debate, promoted by beraking latest news together with Senior Italia Federanziani and Federsanità Anci, and carried out in collaboration with FB&Associati and with the unconditional contribution of Gsk, institutions, stakeholders, clinicians and patient associations addressed the issue of prevention in adults as economic, social and public health strategy for the development of the country, reaffirming the value of vaccination prevention as a driving force for people’s health, the well-being of active ageing, the advantages of a more productive society.

Vaccination prevention – it emerged – can and must be considered an investment since it allows direct and indirect cost savings which, in the medium and long term, favors the sustainability of the country’s health and socio-economic system. Just read the results of a research by Altems which considered the number of cases of influenza, pneumococcal disease and Herpes zoster in the employed Italian population, diseases that are now preventable thanks to the presence of effective vaccines, which have an overall annual impact of around 1.1 billion euros, of which 185 million related to the tax part and 915 million to the social security one. However, almost 80% of European countries spend less than 0.5% of their health expenditure on immunization programmes; excluding vaccines against Covid-19 which to date, even in Italy, have a dedicated fund.

To achieve the coverage objectives set by the Pnpv (National Plan for Vaccination Prevention) – it was reiterated – 229% more would need to be invested for these three vaccinations alone, or 2.4 billion euros, without considering chronic and immune- compromises that are strongly recommended to vaccinate, but for which the plan does not set coverage goals.

The attention to vaccines, with particular regard to the population over 60 and in immunosuppressed subjects, therefore goes beyond Covid and the flu. There are indeed some viral and bacterial infections that can be effectively prevented. The vaccines against pneumococcus, antimeningococcus and Herpes zoster represent a great opportunity against pathologies with serious consequences and, moreover, intervening in the limitation of these infections can constitute an additional weapon in the fight against antibiotic resistance which represents the most significant threat of the next decades.

For this reason – it was highlighted during the event – the experience gained with mass anti-Covid vaccinations in adults could prove to be invaluable in creating effective vaccination registers and information campaigns.

