Anyone who is constantly under pressure quickly feels exhausted and drained. The best remedy for stress in work and family life is a break. However, a few days in the wellness hotel are usually just enough to recharge the battery. Anyone who wants to do more for themselves and their health and already has health problems should think about an outpatient preventive treatment in a recognized health resort, also known as an open spa treatment. Such a change of scenery can be the right way to regain strength, get well or prevent a worsening of a condition.

A cure is not just a cure Even if the term “spa” has not been used in the law since the health care reform in 2000, the expression “I’m going to a spa” is still common colloquially. Experts talk about prevention on the one hand and rehabilitation on the other. This describes the various areas of application and goals of a curative treatment: preventive services such as outpatient preventive treatment are intended to maintain health, rehabilitation restores it (graphic: your path to recovery). Cures for special target groups and inpatient rehabilitation: inpatient preventive cure,

preventive care for parents,

Inpatient preventive treatment for caring relatives,

Inpatient rehabilitation The outpatient preventive treatment usually lasts two to three weeks. The spa guest chooses the date themselves. During this time, they are considered able to work, unlike, for example, in the case of inpatient preventive cures or parent-child cures. If he is in professional life, the spa guest must take vacation for the duration of the stay.

Our advice Prevent. Whether you are a student, employee, parent or pensioner – you do not have to wait until you are seriously ill to apply for a cure. Better pull the ripcord early. Outpatient and inpatient preventive services are intended to maintain health. Rehabilitation is about restoring health. See also Gym in the fall: new activities from the Bars + to the Hydrorun Inform. Talk to your doctor about your options for a cure or rehabilitation. You must also submit the application to the health insurance company or pension insurance company with it. Which cure is suitable for you depends on how severe your health problems are. In most cases, the principle applies: outpatient before inpatient. Use. The cure should help you to help yourself and enable you to take responsibility for strengthening your health after your stay. Take the chance. health insurance companies online. You can find out how much your statutory health insurance company pays in addition to spa treatments and therapeutic applications for accommodation, meals and travel expenses in our statutory health insurance product finder. You can filter 71 statutory health insurance companies there, for example by additional contribution and extra services for families or the chronically ill.





Support from health insurance Three weeks of rest for body and mind and time for yourself is expensive. Spa travelers may have to shell out several thousand euros for this – unless the health insurance company pays part of it (what the health insurance company pays for in the preventive cure). An application is required for this. Anyone with statutory health insurance can ask this – from exhausted students to pensioners suffering from arthrosis.

Reimbursement of treatment costs possible on request If the treating doctor certifies that an outpatient preventive treatment is medically necessary, health insurance companies will reimburse the treatment costs upon application. They often also pay subsidies for accommodation, travel expenses and meals.

Measures at the place of residence are given priority An outpatient preventive cure is not wellness on a sickness certificate. It is only an option if the treatment or other measures at the patient’s place of residence are not sufficient, cannot be carried out due to professional or family circumstances, or are not advisable from a medical point of view. Or when remedies at the health resort, such as thermal water or brine baths, promise better results. See also Vaccines, two out of three side effects are the fault of the nocebo effect

Preventive treatment for minor ailments and against risk factors First and foremost, a preventive cure should strengthen the organism and prevent illness and the need for care. Exercise, nutrition, psyche and the external environment play an important role in recovery. The outpatient preventive cure starts with minor symptoms and is intended to reduce risk factors for diseases such as obesity, overuse of individual joints and stress. It is also intended to prevent existing chronic diseases from getting worse. The aim is to slow down the progression or to prevent the recurrence of diseases that occur in phases. During a cure, the patient should be motivated to help themselves and to integrate the strategies they have learned into their everyday lives.

Kur is a bundle of services Unlike an inpatient preventive cure, the spa guest does not have to go to a clinic. He looks for himself accommodation in a state-approved health resort. The treatments take place in a health or spa center. Information about spas and health resorts and the therapies they offer can be found on the website of the German Spa Association. An alternative are so-called all-inclusive cures, which specialized tour operators also offer in other European countries, for example in Poland, the Czech Republic or Slovakia. The price includes accommodation, meals, medical and therapeutic treatments and often also the journey.

What to consider when taking a cure in another EU country Auslands­kur. Those with statutory health insurance may also go to other EU countries for outpatient preventive treatment. Cures are popular in Poland and the Czech Republic. It is important that patients apply for the cure before the trip and wait for approval from the insurance company. See also Covid and Australian flu, the peak around Christmas: what are the differences Cure costs. At the request of the patient and doctor, the health insurance companies pay therapy costs according to the same rules as in Germany, but only up to the amount that equivalent treatment would have cost in Germany. Subsidies for other costs are also possible. Attention: The costs for treatment methods that are not recognized in Germany will not be reimbursed. Resort. The chosen travel destination must be a recognized bathing and health resort.

Be sure to appeal against rejection Even if all the requirements are met, this does not mean that the health insurance company will approve the cure immediately. Paragraph 23, paragraph 2 of the Social Security Code V states that the fund “can” approve it under the conditions mentioned, but it does not have to. Insured persons should always take advantage of the opportunity to object to a refusal. We explain how this works under: What you can do if your health insurance company rejects your cure.