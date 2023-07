From Argentina, fear for Wanda Nara: hospitalized, she could have leukemia Sport MediasetFrom Argentina – Wanda Nara has leukemia, on Wednesday she was hospitalized at the Los Arcos clinic Tutto Juve”Wanda Nara hospitalized, she has leukemia”: Argentinian media relaunch i rumor TGCOMFrom Argentina – Bad news for Icardi. Wanda Nara would have a form of leukemia Fcinternews.itSee full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook