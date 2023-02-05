news-stit”/>

It’s called Sphinks thealgorithm thanks to which artificial intelligence is learning to hunt down malignant tumorsstarting from those of the brain: it recognizes them and, for each of them can locate the more effective weapons to fight it: it is one of the most important and recent steps towards precision medicine, published in the journal Nature Cancer by the group of Antonio Iavarone and Anna Lasorella, of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center of the Miller School of Medicine of the University of Miami.

“We are able to combine data obtained from platforms of analysis of tumor proteins and their modifications to identify the enzymescalled kinaseThat produce hallmarks in malignant cells. Specific inhibitors exist for many of these enzymes, making them potential therapeutic targets,” says Iavarone.

It is the new breath of a revolution which is now approaching to bear fruit and which was born in laboratories that are a little different from the traditional ones: “50% of the laboratory space is computational, with the possibility of connecting to large networks. It is called Dry Lab – adds the researcher – to distinguish it from the traditional Wet lab”, where in the meantime aggregates of cells that reproduce miniature tumors, the so-called organoids. It is the arrival point of a route opened ten years ago by the same research group.

The algorithm Sphinks (Substrate Phosphosite based Inference for Network of KinaseS) it is the second born from the research of Iavarone. The first had learned to recognize a form of tumour, mitochondrial glioblastoma, for which there are possibilities of therapy and different from the other three families of malignant tumors for which this possibility does not exist. Sphinks has taken up the challenge of hunting for the three most elusive tumor groups: “it identifies the fundamental protein kinases, which are different for each of the 3 groups” and “thanks to this tool – said Iavarone again – the analysis becomes possible for each individual patient if we have the data relating to the analysis of all the proteins of the tumor available. In fact, it is not the genes that make the tumors work, but their proteins”.

It’s a new way since until now tumor proteins were not used in clinical practice, but now it becomes possible “to indicate to each individual patient his therapeutic target, individually if there is protein analysis, or by identifying the family to which the tumor belongs”. In fact, there are tumors that have family similarities and the first ones, for example, have been identified among brain tumors (including pediatric), lung and breast tumors.

“We are exploring the concept of a ‘basket trial,’ said Iavarone, ‘that is, of clinical trials that include patients with the same biological subtype in different tumours. If patients with glioblastoma or breast or lung cancer have similar molecular characteristics, they can be included in the same clinical protocol with the ability to rapidly bring patients the most effective drugs possible for their tumors.”