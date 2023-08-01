From Asturias to Ourense: A Doctor’s 31-Year Journey

Title: From Asturias to Ourense: Doctor’s 31-Year Journey in Pathological Anatomy

Date: 01 Aug 2023, 11:47 a.m.

Carmen Penín, a specialist in cytology and puncture, has been serving at the Ourense Hospital Complex for the past 31 years. Originally from Asturias, she initially came to Ourense for a temporary three-month period but decided to stay due to personal and professional reasons.

Penín’s career in medicine took an unexpected turn. Although she had dreamt of studying Architecture, circumstances led her to pursue a career in Medicine. Her friends were opting for Medicine, and since there was no university district in Asturias at that time, she joined them. She embraced the field, and despite her initial interest in Plastic Surgery, she eventually specialized in Pathological Anatomy.

As the head of the service, Penín faces challenges regarding staffing, particularly during the summer months. In Ourense, where the Pathological Anatomy service is modern and well-equipped, there is a shortage of pathologists and professionals dedicated to cytology and puncture. The service manages to maintain its services despite these obstacles, thanks to the dedication and commitment of its staff.

Penín’s expertise in ultrasound-directed puncture sets her apart in Galicia, as she is the only specialist in the region. She has tried to pass on her knowledge by teaching young doctors; however, she has struggled to find successors due to the difficulties in attracting medical professionals to Ourense.

Pathological Anatomy is a somewhat unknown specialty within the medical field, even for Penín’s own mother. However, it plays a crucial role in around 80% of operations and treatments, providing essential diagnoses that guide precision medicine, especially in oncology cases. Penín highlights the importance of collaboration in medicine, emphasizing that no one can work individually, and all departments are interconnected.

Despite her success, Penín had contemplated leaving Ourense. She had received offers from the Balearic Islands and even considered returning to her native Asturias. However, having made a life in Ourense, with her children growing up there, Penín decided to stay. While she admits to always having the thought of returning to Asturias, she plans to do so only after retiring.

Reflecting on her early days in Ourense, Penín remembers struggling to adjust to the climate, missing the rain of her hometown. Nonetheless, she found fulfillment in her work, striving to be a caring and respectful doctor to her patients. Penín believes that the human component is just as important as technical expertise in being a good physician.

Outside of the hospital, Penín enjoys reading, going to the movies, and spending time with friends. She describes herself as “charrana,” a term meaning talkative in Asturias. Her reading list includes classics like “Wuthering Heights” and “One Hundred Years of Solitude.” Moreover, she holds fond memories of the song “Last Christmas,” which brings her happiness during the holiday season.

For Penín, the most important factor in happiness is being with her children, regardless of the location. Her family has always been her anchor and source of joy.

As Penín continues her dedicated service in Ourense, her passion for her work and commitment to her patients remain unwavering, making her an invaluable asset to the medical community.

