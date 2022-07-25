A study coordinated by the University of Birmingham, and published in Nature Medicine, counted 62 symptoms associated with Long Covid up to 12 weeks after infection. These also include hair loss and decreased sexual desire. The study analyzed 2.4 million citizens’ electronic health records in the UK. Patient data cover the time period between January 2020 and April 2021. The people examined were divided into two groups: one of 486,149 individuals, recently infected with SarsCoV2 and the other of 1.9 million people which did not indicate Coronavirus infection.

With a focus on patients who had not been hospitalized, the team of researchers was able to identify three distinct symptom categories reported by people with persistent health problems after infection. Respiratory symptoms, those related to mental health, and cognitive problems, were the most reported, but there are many others. For a total of 62 recurrent complaints. Symptoms most commonly encountered included loss of smell, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fever.

However, the researchers found a significant frequency of cases of amnesia, apraxia (inability to perform movements or commands), bowel incontinence, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, swelling of the limbs. Then also, hair loss and decreased libido. These obviously represent the rarest cases.

In addition to identifying a broader range of symptoms, the research team identified demographic groups and lifestyles that put people at a greater risk of developing long-Covid. The study suggests that women and young people of both sexes are more exposed from this point of view. Together with those who belong to an ethnic group or groups more disadvantaged from the socio-economic point of view, this is because they are limited in accessing a more effective type of treatment. Smoking, overweight and obesity, along with the presence of pre-existing medical conditions, have been associated with the reporting of persistent symptoms.

