Written on 01 April 2023 .

A snapshot of Wednesday’s event at the RER Delegation in the EU “European beating cancer plan: 2 years on”

The international vocation of IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS is consolidated. During the week, especially between last Tuesday and Wednesday, the Romagna Institute for scientific oncological hospitalization and treatment was the promoter and protagonist of some important moments between Brussels and Houston (Texas, USA).

Two technical-scientific events organized in central Europe, both in the cultural context of theEuropean Beating Cancer Plan, the action launched by the European Union in 2021 to contribute to the fight against cancer in terms of prevention, treatment and research. On Tuesday afternoon, a discussion on projects was held in the IRST representative office project crosstalk among coordinators of seven studies funded by EU tenders: Trumpet, Persist, Oncovalue, Flute, Impact – AML (the study led by IRST IRCCS was illustrated by Giovanni Marconi, doctor of the CSE Hematology and Transplant team), Grammy (presented by Chiara Molinari, Bioscience Laboratory) and Portrait (introduced by Francesca Pirini, Bioscience Laboratory). Projects all characterized by a very strong multidisciplinary imprint, by the use of computer systems and artificial intelligence and multi-omics genomic analyses. The presence among the speakers of Ioannis Vouldis, program manager in the Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA) at the European Commission, of some international stakeholders such as the president of the European LeukemiaNet, prof. Ingelman Rudiger and the project manager of the European Clinical Research Infrastructure Network ECRIN, Paula Garcia Lobato, allowed us to open a rich discussion on new research and funding opportunities.

Wednesday, thanks to the collaboration of Delegation of the Emilia-Romagna Region in the European Unionin the headquarters of the regional representation, was held on convegno “European beating cancer plan: 2 years on”. The event, designed to take stock of the situation on the European plan of actions to fight cancer with technicians from the European Commission, experts from international research support and innovation networks in the onco-hematological field, was extremely full of ideas and opportunities for discussion between speakers and the qualified audience. Introduced by Lorenza Badiello (Director of the Emilia-Romagna Region Delegation in the EU) and conducted by Michele Calabrò (Director of the European Regional and Local Health Authority EUREGHA), the meeting was divided into three sessions, an introductory one and, subsequently, two more specific panels. The introduction, held by prof. Giovanni Martinelli (IRST IRCCS Scientific Director) and Matthias Schuppe (Deputy Head of Unit Cancer, Health in all policies – European Commission), made a point on perspectives and problems of a modern cancer hospital and on the state of the art of the European Beating Cancer Plan. The first panel was focused on value of the research in terms of increasing benefits for the onco-haematological patient, thanks to the interventions of Eduardo Pisani (Managing Director All.Can International), of prof. Rüdiger Hehlmann (President European LeukemiaNet) and Jan-Willem van de Loo (Senior Officer, Cancer Mission – science and stakeholder, European Commission). The theme of the second and final panel, le research infrastructures for innovation in health and careoffered elements of considerable depth with the reports of Monika Frenzel (Scientific Coordinator, Agence Nationale de la Recherche), Paula Garcia Lobato (ECRIN Project Manager), Francesca Brunello (APRE Policy Officer, co-coordinator of GIURI) and Denis Horgan ( Director of the European Alliance Personal Medicines).

Simultaneously with the events in Brussels, an IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS delegation was present in Houston (Texas, USA) on the occasion of the visit of the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini and the regional innovation ecosystem (universities, research centers , clusters, companies) in what is the world center of the aerospace economy and life sciences. Houston represents a very advanced context from the point of view of research and innovation in the healthcare sector, thanks to global reference structures such as the Texas Medical Center TMC – a group of dozens of clinics, hospitals, research laboratories and medical schools – considered the largest medical center in the world capable of caring for more than five million patients every year. Furthermore, from a research point of view, the Texan city is home to the largest oncological clinical center in the world, theMD Anderson Cancer Centera pioneer in the field of CAR-T therapies, and the largest translational research center, the Houston Methodist Hospital, beacon in the field of nanotechnology. The visit to these structures by the Emilia-Romagna delegation was coordinated also thanks to IRST, whose relations with the two structures have already been established for some time.

“We are extremely satisfied with what our Institute has managed to achieve in these days in Brussels and Houston – commented Giovanni MartinelliScientific Director IRST IRCCS – . IRST IRCCS thus manifests those vocations inscribed in its DNA: innovation and internationalization, in the sense not only of opening up to collaborations with the most important research and development centers in the world, but also of dialoguing with institutions, bodies, agencies and stakeholders to create networks, draw on funding, concretely contribute to planning actions in favor of patients. The fight against cancer also passes through these actions. In Brussels we were able to speak directly with European experts and technicians of the highest level: it is difficult to imagine a more precious occasion than the one we experienced. In the USA we have supported the Emilia-Romagna system in getting to know two reference realities for health and research, with which we have solid relationships.”

The regional delegation visits the Texas Medical Center, with President Stefano Bonaccini in the centre