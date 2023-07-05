From cluster headaches to tension headaches: there are different types, here’s how to cure them

Headache is perhaps one of the most common ailments but not everyone knows that there are many variants that are linked to different phenomena.

The headache has a stinomatology very variable even if it ends up being lumped together as a simple headache. It comes after an intense day’s work, sometimes as soon as you wake up, perhaps when there is a lot of tension and situations always seem to be different.

Some people suffer from it chronically and pathologicallyin any case it can depend on very different factors ranging from position disorders to dental problems.

Headache: types, treatments and symptoms

Il heachache, or properly defined headache, it manifests itself with a pain that can only affect the head or also radiate to the neck. In fact, its position changes according to the stimulus that generated it. In fact, it can be the muscles, the paranasal sinuses, the eyes or even the tissues that cause such pain.

Between factors that they can unleash headaches are: food, stress, caffeine consumption, low sugar, hyperglycemia, posture, dental problems, climatic changes, intense smells, sleep disturbances, smoking and alcohol, drugs and prolonged use of screens. Exist three categories of headaches: primary, secondary and neuralgic. The former are further divided into:

tension headache, the most common and least painful, comes from excessive contraction of the neck and shoulder muscles, anxiety and stress, incorrect posture for many hours, widespread pain.Migraine it is more annoying and common, especially to women. Its symptoms range from moderate to severe with severe pain affecting the area above the eye and temple, on both sides or only in one area of ​​the face. These attacks can also be recurrent, but the causes that generate it are not known exactly. Certainly, however, they are to be traced among other things in changes in the blood vessels of the brain, hormonal imbalances and lack of sleep.Headache in clusterless common than the others and more pathological with excruciating pain, frequent attacks, lacrimation, nasal congestion. Smokers and men they are the subjects most at risk, among the causes there is alcohol consumption and stress.

The headaches they can be of type episodic, when they occur sporadically, for example when it happens from time to time to have headaches, or chronic when they appear with a certain frequency, therefore for at least two weeks in the month. Secondary headaches are those related to other pathologies such as sinusitis, otitis, toothache, trauma. When the situation is recurring, it is essential to consult a doctor.