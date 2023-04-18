From Congo to Ukraine, 19 years of missions with MSF. “They made me better”

The first mission dates back to 2004 in Congo Brazzaville where the biologist Marina Pozzoli she was engaged in a 15-month screening for sleeping sickness. Since then, Piacenza has never left the organization “Doctors Without Borders” with which she has faced missions all over the world: from Congo to Haiti, from Syria to Ukraine passing through Cameroon, Jordan, Iraq, Turkey and Chad always alongside populations in difficulty. The last commitment was in Ukraine in December 2022 and consisted of transporting two hundred psychiatric patients by train from Odessa to Kherson.

After almost 20 years in which her home was itinerant, Marina Pozzoli’s desire for stability took over and from there came the choice to return to Piacenza even if future missions are not excluded. And if she went back, she’d do it all over again.

NICOLETTA MARENGHI’S SERVICE

