From CS: two absent for Italian, Ikoné in the gym

Health

Two heavy absences in Fiorentina’s finishing up in view of the return match in the Conference League: Ikoné works in the gym

Finishing training for Fiorentina this morning, in view of tomorrow’s return match at the Franchi against Lech Poznan. According to what was collected by our correspondent, Italiano had to deal with the absences of He loved e BroccoliWhile Iconic worked out separately in the gym. The conditions of the latter shouldn’t be worrying, while there is more concern for the other two. Especially for the Moroccan, given that the problem of pubalgia has come back to the surface, after having already experienced it in the past on more than one occasion. The Croatian, on the other hand, recently joined the team at the sports center by taxi.

April 19, 2023 (change April 19, 2023 | 12:09)

