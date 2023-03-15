UDINE – «Like a symphony orchestra in which the body is the main instrument». This is how Elena Corazzi from Udine describes “his of hers” Body Barre Ballet by Ginger. A new method that didn’t exist before, born seven years ago almost as a joke, to fill a void in the world of fitness. And after seeing so many students parading in front of the ballet barre in the Friulian capital, it has now become a patented brand that attracts followers throughout the boot. Indeed, after the first date in Udine, Elena is preparing to continue the training of new teachers in Milan on 15 and 16 April and in Bologna on 20 and 21 May.

An absolutely unexpected leap (but, given the theme, it would be better to say a Grand jeté), perhaps, in 2016, when this story began. «I created this method in 2016. I decided to do it because I didn’t like anything. After doing more than twenty years of modern and contemporary dance, I have tried to do a lot of activities. I signed up for many courses to do some sport, but I didn’t like anything. So, I created what I liked», says Elena, born in Udine, with Friulian origins (on her mother’s side) Bolognese (on her father’s side) and considerable verve. What she liked was a mix of movements borrowed from dance, «the steps that are done at the barre, the fundamentals, reinterpreted in a somewhat simplified and fitness key, to tone, lengthen and define the muscles».

THE BEGINNINGS

So, with the “license” as a modern and contemporary dance teacher in her pocket (“After so many years of practice, I took the exam at Midas to obtain the certification”), Elena started from Body ballet: “The course of dance, for which the participants really had to have done this discipline in order to follow. Then, over time, I modified the training, to propose exercises that everyone could do. Otherwise, it was very niche.” And so the Body ballet was added. In front of that bar, at the Sport&Fit in Viale Duodo in Udine, which Elena leaned on, “many students have passed, many of whom continue to follow me ever since”. In 2022 the big leap. «Last year I registered the brand “Body barre ballet by Ginger” – she says, adding my pseudonym on Facebook and this year I started training courses». The debut took place in February in Udine. «Erika Bernard, from Sesto al Reghena, and Eva Bellotto from Portogruaro will now be able to teach it in their cities. They have obtained a patent recognized by Csen. With this “diploma” they will be able to teach within a radius of 15 kilometers of their city. Next year, then, there will be an update, in two years an intermediate course. So, a new update and the advanced course in the fifth year». The course is paid. But Friuli is not enough for her. Elena now looks to Lombardy and Emilia Romagna. «I’d like to take my method all over Italy: I’m willing to move to the various cities to go and train people. I’m really very proud to have built all of this. For the next dates I already have several people who are asking for information ». The secret of the “his of hers” method, she explains, is that “every movement is a perfectly orchestrated note and the combination of strength, flexibility and agility creates a harmonious melody that will leave you breathless”.

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino