From De Luca’s son in Cuperlo. So the «spoils system» – breaking latest news appeared on Schlein’s agenda

Gianni Cuperlo was replaced by Nicola Zingaretti at the head of the Democratic Party Foundation overnight. “But I haven’t said a word about this choice, and I don’t intend to say a word.” Faithful to his sober style and not inclined to personalistic battles, the Trieste deputy perhaps disappoints the audience of “Energia Popolare” which does not like the spoils system of the secretary of the Democratic Party, but indirectly he sends a very clear message to Elly Schlein: “Pluralism is never a burden but the path that widens consensus and unity arises from differences”.

What happened to Cuperlo comes after the turnaround at the helm of the parliamentary group of the Chamber, where a Piero De Luca Debora Serracchiani was preferred. The son of the Campania governor Vincenzo, in turn targeted by the leader who has appointed the faithful Antonio Misiani as regional commissioner in an attempt to avoid a third term, uses harsh tones from the stage in Cesena. He does not mention names and surnames, but the targets are clear: “The attitudes of hatred and rancour towards the ruling class of the party must end” (just yesterday the communication manager of the Pd Sandro Ruotolo spoke of “civil war” with the De Lucas). And then the invitation “to defend our administrators”, perhaps starting from his father.

However, Cuperlo warned against the sterile complaints of those who see positions or roles slipping by (someone remembers that Schlein among his first choices also decided to change the party’s foreign affairs manager Lia Quartapelle, a supporter of Bonaccini and a critic of the positions on minimum wage and immigration). “I hear repeated that the new secretary should be helped – was the observation of the deputy -. For me it is paternalism. If the task falls to her today, it is because in past years we have not been able to do it». Ergo, before attacking it would be better to do a minimum of self-criticism. And remember that “the secretary has the ability to govern the differences, but she doesn’t because she won the primaries. She can and must do it because she is everyone’s secretary».