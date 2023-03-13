news-txt”>

For a long time, HIV was considered an invincible enemy. Today, not only are there therapies that allow HIV-positive people to live a normal life, but researchers have also managed to exploit the characteristics of this virus to transform it into a precision drug. From disease to cure, thanks also to the contribution of two Italian doctors and scientists, father and son.

Alessandro Aiuti, deputy director of the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-Tiget) in Milan, tells it firsthand in the book ‘La cura unexpecteda’, published by Mondadori and starting tomorrow in Milan, together with Annamaria Zaccheddu , scientific disseminator of the Telethon Foundation.

Aiuti’s father, Fernando (1935-2019), was one of the first in Italy to deal with AIDS, both from a medical and scientific point of view and in the fight against the stigma that surrounded the sick: the photo in which kisses an HIV-positive woman – Rosaria Iardino, now president of The Bridge Foundation – to demonstrate how saliva was not a vehicle of infection. He was also one of the founders of ANLAIDS, the first association born in Italy to counter the spread of HIV / AIDS. His son Alessandro then took up the baton, becoming a frontier researcher in the field of gene therapy and exploiting a “revised and corrected” version of HIV to rewrite the history of genetic diseases. Through the point of view of father and son, ‘The Unexpected Cure’ reconstructs forty years of HIV research: from its identification to the discovery of antiretroviral drugs, from the use of a ‘harmless’ version of the virus in gene therapy to questions still open in terms of science and access to therapies. All through the stories of famous people who have marked the collective imagination, such as Freddie Mercury, Lady Diana, Mother Teresa of Calcutta or Rudolf Nureyev. Then there are the original testimonies of scientists and doctors, patients, organizations and associations.