Dal diabetes at the depressiondal cholesterol alto all’obesity: new drugs are on the way.

With the pandemic, research has focused on vaccines and new treatment strategies. Now the work of the laboratories has led to the discovery of innovative molecules for the “traditional” pathologies, which we have always known and fought against. Medicines with special dosing, be it two injections a year or a mood-balancing nasal spray, intended for niches of patients who need tailor-made care. It starts from here MoltoHealthinsert on newsstands Thursday 10 November (and available online) with The messenger and with the other newspapers of the Caltagirone group (Il Gazzettino, Il Mattino, Corriere Adriatico and Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia).

The point is made on Covid with an interview with the infectious disease specialist Massimo Andreoni – also regarding the possible return to mandatory masks – and on the psychological malaise that followed the pandemic: the EU has included mental health among the priorities of 2023. A guide to good health that passes through new discoveries on Alzheimer’s, with a new study of the Santa Lucia Foundation of Rome (on the possibility of slowing down the disease) and some advice on our diet: the now traditional column of True or False focuses on dried fruit. How much and how should you eat?

The gender medicine it focuses on men and their fear of going to the doctor: they go to the doctor less and, if they visit, they hide pain and symptoms for fear of the disease itself. A “strategy of the ostrich” that exposes them to serious risks.

We also arrive at slopes ofEverest: at 5 thousand meters an Italian team studies the effects of high altitude on health, including for male infertility, with the crucial role of oxygen.