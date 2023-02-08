Blood analysis ed stress echocardiogram are among the most important clinical tests to be carried out in order to evaluate it in the most careful and accurate way health statejoined to physical and athletic conditionbefore starting any type of physical activity. But there are others, equally useful and revealing, which aim at deepen the physical and metabolic specificities, so as to improve everyone’s health and achieve personal goals. From DNA tests to those of the intestinal microbiota and circadian rhythm, the wellness coach James Spazzinifounder of GS Loft, reveals i 6 exams to do before resuming sports.

The DNA test

The DNA test, which consists ofanalysis of genetic predispositions, allows you to counteract any problems that, by nature, may arise over time. In detail, it helps to understand if you run the risk of contracting diseaseswhat are the “right” or “wrong” foods for the organism, how are the supplements and which ones are most useful, which workouts you are most suited to, and therefore whether your body is more predisposed to power, strength or endurance sports, in addition to the methods for stimulate the metabolism.

Gut microbiota test

This test, also called an intestinal genome test, helps identify any states of imbalance or intestinal bacterial alteration which do not allow a proper absorption of nutrientsthus causing stall phases in weight loss or in the increase of muscle mass and sports performance.

It is in fact particularly suitable for those who suffer from abdominal swellingmood disturbances, fatigue, stalled weight loss e irritable bowel precisely because it allows us to understand how foods, micronutrients and hormones of happiness are absorbed which, in the intestine, also reduce the sense of appetite during meals.

The hormone test

Just as cholesterol is assessed regularly, it is helpful to monitor it hormone status because, evaluating i stress levelsl’epigenetic age is that organicallows you to adjust your nutrition and exercise accordingly to suit your condition.

This test is particularly suitable for those suffering from general exhaustion, irritability, stress, sleep disturbances, overweight and for those who want to increase the benefits of training, discovering the potential of their body.

The circadian rhythm test

Il circadian rhythm it is not only responsible for the sleep-wake rhythm, but also for the blood pressurefrom the body temperaturefrom the heart rate he was born in muscle tone. Thanks to the collection of four saliva samples during the day (at specific times), this test allows us to understand how the hormones that regulate sleep and wakefulness, namely cortisol and melatonin, fluctuate. Having a internal biological clock that aligns perfectly with the external environment and adapts to the various phases of the day by regulating hormone levels, sleep, metabolism is essential for the psycho-physical wellbeing.

The epigenetic test of the level of inflammation

L’chronic inflammation and it daily stress they have direct consequences on the immune system and cellular ageing. To monitor its levels, it is possible to control cortisol, the most important hormone linked to stress, which in moments of greater tension determines an increase in blood sugar and fat in the blood, making available the energy the body needs and going to hinder sleep and, in the long run, also the sleep-wake rhythm. Other key markers for monitoring the inflammation responsible for aging areinterleukin 6 and the DDPH antioxidant barrier.

The hormone test of well-being at 360 degrees

It is the most complete hormonal test and through which many of the hormones involved in well-being are evaluated on a broad spectrum: testosterone, DHEA, progesterone, insulin, leptin, estrogen and others. In this way it is possible to intervene not only on mood and health, but also on cellular anabolism and catabolism, fat loss and appetite regulation.

