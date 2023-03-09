news-txt”>

During the pandemic, companies in the intermediate distribution of medicines and devices worked tirelessly delivering 2.7 billion products, including 6 million vaccines, 25 million Covid swabs and tests, 175 million masks and 2 billion medicines. Essential for responding to the health emergency, the sector is today bent by expensive energy and fuels “which put the sustainability of the system at risk”. This is the complaint from Federfarma Servizi, the acronym that represents the ‘invisible mechanism’ that allows you to find the drug in the pharmacy a few hours after the request. “Pharmacies have hundreds of products available, but they cannot stock the entire formulary. Furthermore, a large proportion of medicines must be stored at a controlled temperature and in cold rooms – explains Antonello Mirone, president of Federfarma Servizi – therefore, they require our companies what they need”. Behind the pharmacist’s phrase, “review in the afternoon” there is, in fact, precisely the intermediate distribution or the invisible mechanism behind the white coat that allows you to find the drug in the pharmacy a few hours after the request. A work so capillary as to provide for even more deliveries a day that reach even the smallest rural pharmacies, thanks to orders placed electronically. In the three-year period 2020-23, 50 million deliveries were made in three years.

A veritable ‘hangar’ of medicines, parapharmaceuticals and medical devices which guarantee the constant supply of pharmacies, the sector is being put to the test, continues Mirone, “by the shortage of various products such as antibiotics” and “by the increase in the price of fuel and the energy required to maintain 24/7 lighting, automation and cooling.” Conditions that weigh on intermediate distribution, which, he concludes, “has been waiting since 2010 for a reform of remuneration, which is even more urgent today”.