From electricity to smart plasters: new strategies to heal wounds faster

In Italy about 2 million people, especially the elderly, suffer from an injury. But there are also 30,000 children. For this reason, the news that thanks to electrical stimulation it will be possible to heal wounds three times faster is arousing much curiosity. The effectiveness of electrical stimulation on wounds was tested by an international research team led by Swedish scientists from the Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Department of Microsystems Engineering and the Institute of advanced studies of the University of Freiburg (Germany), the Brainlinks Braintools Center and the Nursing and Medical Technology Division of the Luleå University of Technology.