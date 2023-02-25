Listen to the audio version of the article

It is the escape of young people from the wards and specializations symbol of Covid: from anesthesia and resuscitation that prepares them to work in intensive care, the last trench against Covid in the toughest months, to emergency medicine that forms the emergency rooms overwhelmed by the first waves of the virus up to microbiology and virology fundamental for diagnosis. To say it are the numbers on places not covered in 2021 and 2022 in the specialization schools that are attended after graduating in Medicine. Numbers that show how much more attractive these departments put under stress by Covid are no longer also because they do not allow much more profitable private and outpatient activity to be carried out.

Almost 6,000 young doctors fleeing specializations

According to a survey by Anaao Assomed, the hospital medical management union, and the Anaao Giovani sector, almost 6 thousand young doctors fleeing the specialization schools of Italian universities in the last two years are those who have felt the effects of Covid the most. Out of 30,452 contracts announced in the last two tenders (2021 and 2022), 5,724 were in fact unassigned or abandoned: almost 20%, practically one in 5. By “unassigned contracts” we mean a contract that in the tender process is not been assigned to no doctor because no one chose him. “Abandoned contracts” means a contract that has been awarded but the doctor assigned has tried the competition again the following year and has changed specialization through a new assignment. The survey “shows a conspicuous and almost complete adherence to those specialty schools in which private and outpatient activity is one of the job opportunities, while the purely hospital and public ones that have been protagonists in the pandemic fight are abandoned or not even taken into consideration” .

The abandonment concerns the symbolic specialties of Covid

But which are the specializations (courses lasting from 3 to 5 years) from which young new medical graduates flee the most? In particular, the “free fall” of specialties among unfilled or abandoned positions concerns, for example, Emergency Medicine: here the rate of uncovered positions is 61% with as many as 1144 unassigned or abandoned contracts, which means over a thousand gowns whites trained less for emergency rooms already today grappling with a serious shortage of personnel. Another specialty that is too unattractive is that in Anesthesia with 688 unfilled places (22%): this is where the doctors who work in the crucial intensive care units where the most serious patients affected by Covid are assisted. Other specializations under the lens during the pandemic see this escape: for microbiology and virology there are 191 empty places (78%) and in Pathology and clinical biochemistry there are 389 unassigned contracts (70%). On the other hand, there is total use of specialization contracts for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Ophthalmology, Diseases of the Cardiovascular Apparatus. Specialties that open up to much more profitable private activity.

“The phenomenon will have strong repercussions for the future”

“Medicine is becoming a selective affair, in which the specialties most affected and under pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic, the specialties burdened with greater burdens and less honors are in free fall, they no longer have appeal,” he warns. Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of the hospital medical management union Anaao Assomed. «It is not a problem of doctors, but of specialist doctors. And it is a problem that will have inevitable repercussions on the future of a healthcare system that is increasingly in crisis», adds Di Silverio. «The absence of planning and the absence of investments in the professional – warns the Anaao secretary – produces devastating effects, risking desertifying some branches and being in deficit in others. A result that should make people understand how urgent it is to invest in professionals and to make a profession that no longer fascinates attractive today. The doctor has lost his social identity even before his professional one, relegated to a mere lender on a par with a product seller, and the patient has turned into a customer».