ROME (ITALPRESS) – Enea has developed a diagnostic kit for dairy companies and analysis laboratories, capable of detecting the presence of aflatoxin M1 in raw milk quickly, effectively and at low cost, a substance considered carcinogenic to humans that comes from animals fed with contaminated feed. The analysis technique developed by Enea researchers involves, for the first time, the use of monoclonal antibodies produced by a plant of the same genus as tobacco (Nicotiana benthamiana), to intercept the toxins present in milk even at very low concentrations – well below the limits set by law – as demonstrated by the experiments conducted on samples of raw milk containing different concentrations of aflatoxin M1. “This is the ‘green’ version of ELISA, one of the best and most popular rapid screening methods for the detection of toxins in food and animal feed, which allows the accurate, rapid and low-cost analysis of a large number of samples ”, explains Marcello Catellani of the Enea Laboratory of Bioproducts and Bioprocesses. For the production of antibodies, the researchers made use of an alternative and economic production system offered by Plant Molecular Farming (PMF), a system that uses plants to produce complex molecules such as antibodies.

“It is a biotechnological approach that can ‘free’ the production of antibodies from the classic and more expensive systems based on animal cell cultures, which require dedicated structures and environments, specific reagents and tools for their growth in sterile conditions, such as example bioreactors and incubators”, adds Catellani. The PMF allows you to operate in non-sterile conditions (greenhouse, water, light, soil) with costs reduced to a minimum. For this work, the agroinfiltration technique was used which involves the use of a particular bacterium called Agrobacterium tumefaciens which carries the genetic information of interest in the plant tissues of the Nicotiana benthamiana plant.

(ITALPRESS).

– Enea press office photo-

