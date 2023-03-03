Strategic partnership. In summary, a double leap forward, cultural, industrial and commercial in the broadest sense, in relations between two countries. Until a few years ago they were frozen relationships, conditioned by the case of the marines and the crisis of Finmeccanica helicopters, canceled by the Indians. Today they become those between two friendly stateswho promise scientific, university, industrial collaboration in avant-garde research, in the very delicate sector of the defence: there are 600 Italian companies in India, their number and their turnover can expand considerably, while we even get to plan joint military exercises between the two armies, a program based on the Indian request to “train” their corps chosen.

Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Narendra Modito the fifth economy in the world (in the predicament of becoming the third), to a state that has just announced its readiness to invest 200 billion euros in purchases and production of armamentsbrings with it programmes, meetings and projects which are currently in the background, but which have precise details and frameworks. Now here they await the Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto, which together with its Indian counterpart, will give greater content to the memorandum signed yesterday. And they also await the investment projects of dozens of companies that accompanied our foreign minister, Antonio Tajaniin the business forum that saw our leading companies confront their Indian counterparts.

While Giorgia Meloni moves between the different appointments of avery busy schedule, our diplomacy reaps the fruits of a few months of work, coordinated by Palazzo Chigi and our embassy in India. Together with Tajani and the Indian Trade Minister, Piyush Goyalfor two hours a top-level piece of our industry is confronted with representatives of the government and local businesses: for Italy around a table there are Enel, Piaggio, Telecom Sparkle (which together with Google is running submarine cables that start in Genoa and end right in India), Italferr, Leonardo, Cassa depositi e prestiti, Maire Tecnimont, Stellantis, Fincantieri, Marelli, just to name a few.

Demands and offers are compared: some projected onto a future still to be built at a scientific and industrial level. Indians, for example, ask us insistently, Modi does it too with Meloni, one cooperation based on hydrogen and on its ability to be employed in the production of steel (Indians are among the world leaders in metal production). They ask us for constant consultations on the subject of climate e industrial cooperation broad spectrum: within the perimeter of the legislative model Make in India(here at least 60% of the production of each joint venture) are ready to open their markets in almost any industry.