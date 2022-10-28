Listen to the audio version of the article

The government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni begins to uncover the papers on Covid. For a strategy that aims to cancel the restrictions and obligations of the past, inspired more by a call to individual responsibility. In this sense, the new Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci intends to cancel the obligation to wear masks in the hospital which expires on October 31st. But the new government is also preparing to launch a moratorium for over one million Italians over 50 who have not been vaccinated and who are waiting for the 100 euro fines for those who have not been vaccinated.

Towards the farewell to the obligation to wear a mask in the hospital

The first sign of fracture compared to the past will almost certainly be the farewell to the obligation to wear a mask. The new Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, doctor and former rector of the University of Tor Vergata, unless there are surprises, he will not sign the extension of the ordinance that obliges you to wear masks in hospitals, health facilities and RSA. An obligation that was last extended by the former minister Roberto Speranza at the end of September. Even in the workplace, since no updates are planned by 31 October (the social partners have been convened by the Government only on 4 November), the mask will remain recommended where companies request it with their company protocols. The basic idea is to go towards a general recommendation to use it when there are gatherings in closed places,

The commission of inquiry into the past is also underway

The new line is to no longer focus on obligations but on references to individual responsibility that should inspire a bit the whole new strategy of the fight against Covid by the Meloni government: “Today the Covid disease is completely different from what there was once and therefore we are trying to ensure that gradually there can be a return to greater freedom, ”said the new minister Schillaci. That he now promises to focus on waiting lists and making up for missed performances during the pandemic. But without putting aside the most important issues related to Covid, including the intention to put the past management under the lens with a commission of inquiry that was first evoked by the premier herself: “It is useful to clarify what happened since administrative point of view “. “In terms of purchases, for example – continues Schillaci – I think it is correct to give a signal to the many sick people that public money is spent correctly”.

A moratorium on no vax fines

The other dossier under study is that of a moratorium on fines for no vax over 50: the first hypothesis is to freeze the fines of 100 euros for over 50s until June who, before 15 June 2022 were not in compliance with the vaccination obligations on Covid, including those who have not taken the third dose. The government is studying the measure and the Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani – as explained by various sources – he made it known in the special commission, where the aid decree ter is under discussion, that the issue will be the subject of an amendment. The amendment on the no vax fines, specified Minister Ciriani, is a “postponement of fines” and not a cancellation tout court. In any case, whatever the formula that will be chosen by the government to postpone the sending of the folders, it could still be – as explained by members of the majority – even just a first step in view of a more structural measure. After all, no later than yesterday the League pressed on this point by making an appeal to the new Minister of Health in the Chamber. “We ask the new Minister of Health – said the group leader Maximilian Romeo – to proceed with a sort of pacification. Can we cancel the fines that come to those who have not been vaccinated once and for all? ».