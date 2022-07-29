Perhaps it is better to start from there. From that 12 January 2018 in which Mark Zuckerberg announced the new course of his creation and the other platforms of his ecosystem: “We created Facebook to help people stay in touch with each other. That’s why we always put friends and family at the center. Some research shows that strengthening our relations improves our happiness. But recently we received complaints from our community that media and brand content were replacing personal moments, those that lead us to stay in touch with others. “For this reason, the founder explained four years ago in the latest before the current one to the architecture of its apps, the newsfeed algorithms would have shown us more and more intimate and personal content. So much so that some shouted at the conversion of social media from public spaces and shameless to platforms that are finally tailored to the user: “What the results of our research show is that when we use social media to stay connected with the people we care about we live better“Obviously those researches have aged badly. And friends and family can be done without, especially if the Reels do not know how to do well.

In four years, his platforms are the exact opposite of what he promised

Leap forward to the summer of 2022. Facebook and above all Instagramwhere protests and mutinies by some celebrities are going on for his cloning in TikTok which puts the their follower-based position rentsare becoming thereexactly the opposite of what the founder hoped some time ago. Is four years a few or a long time? After all, TikTok and Musical.ly already existed, just during that summer of 2018 they would have merged, and that universe of short videos of ballet and lip-sync was no longer just a social product based on individual relationships as much as large but also and above all a labyrinth of entertainment signed by unknown creators was glaring.

Virtual reality Goodbye friends: in the metaverse we will only have followers by Bruno Ruffilli 07 July 2022



Did Zuckerberg not understand anything or was he right and wrong today?

Today, al first drop in turnover in its history (even if the users have started to grow again) we must therefore ask ourselves if Zuckerberg didn’t understand anything or if he was right in protecting the DNA of its social creatures. And therefore he is wrong today – in the most delicate phase for the future of his holding company – to send his right arm Adam Mosseri in pursuit of the Chinese giant, selling off the amount of his platforms: always know – or almost always – who is there , behind a post, a photo, a video.

On TikTok almost always, thanks to the “For you” section and the effectiveness of the algorithm, we are offered contents of which – except for superstars – often the author is unknown, only to deepen. IS the apotheosis of virality we filled our mouths so much in the 2000s: this is the true virality for which a titok makes 300 thousand views and the one after 100. On the contrary, Meta’s social networks are (or should we now say were?) in some way more reassuring territories, where the story, the coherence of their image and precisely the following built up over time pay off. There community, a term that in the space of a year seems to have suddenly aged in favor of an audience that is in some ways more traditional. On the other hand, all media are similar and held over time, interpenetrating while coexisting, stealing pieces and languages ​​at the same time reinventing them: J. David Bolter, co-director of the Wesley Media Center and professor of New Media at the Georgia Institute of Technology in a seminal text in 1999 he called it “remediation“. Let’s go and read it again.

More reassuring territories, it was said, where it is not necessary to be phenomena from viral videos but, that yes, characters. In short, TikTok is a circus made up of numbers, numbers in the sense of performance that every artist offers to an audience that knows how to be exterminated regardless of his followers: with the exception of the most famous creators who have made a job of it, each clip is in fact a bet thrown to the algorithm, hoping that it will pump it on the message boards of over a billion young people (and not only that now). Meta’s products, on the other hand, were one piazza, although the diameter was large: perhaps more tiring to get out of it but also easier to stay there while working on one’s image – and riding on its income. But what have they become now?

Tutorial How to find the Instagram of the past by Francesco Marino July 22, 2022



Recommended content will more than double by 2023

The situation shouldn’t change. During the call with the investors, Zuckerberg explained – forgetting his words some time ago – that we are condemned to see more and more content recommended by the algorithm. More and more strangers, and more and more entertainment, at the expense of relationships and personal circles. On Facebook for a few days they exist in fact two bulletin boards: one for friends, the other for the world. And on Instagram if you want you can view the contents of those you follow in chronological order. But the greatest prominence in terms of user experience is attributed to the fruit of that system that Zuck calls “Discovery Engine“. At the moment these recommendations constitute 15% of the content pie we see on Facebook, and on Instagram the figure is already higher. Both the percentages will more than double by the end of 2023. The road is marked.

“When artificial intelligence finds additional content that people find interesting it increases the involvement and the quality of our feeds “added Zuckerberg. But how, until recently we didn’t live better with a smaller circle of valuable content coming from the people who really matter to us, were also influencers we feel in tune with and of whom We were a community? Why offer a different face to each scroll? Even “passively watching videos” would not have done us so well, as demonstrated by the famous Facebook “searches” aged badly.

In any case, the CEO has partially tempered the matter by explaining that Meta will use AI to recommend all the content that people share publicly on its service, such as links or photos. In short, not only those videos that, according to the words of the right arm Mosseri on Instagram, are destined to cover a good chunk of the flow on the app. “In this sense I think we are doing something unique – said Zuck – I don’t think people want to limit themselves to a single format”.

A bit of everything, therefore, as long as it comes from users and creators never seen or heard before, able to increase the involvement and to whom to pay perhaps a subscription or give digital objects so as to neutralize the risk of a silent and unprofitable segment of users who can now make themselves heard even if they only post one bad reel every six months.

In a triple pike on the strategy launched a couple of years before the pandemic that began in 2022, which was perhaps the game changer of the steps that reached maturity today: if it was chats and video calling platforms that squeezed us with friends and relatives, on social networks we looked for information and evasion, we joined them to the dying generalist TV or other consumption. And at that moment, apart from the boom in Instagram direct, the most mature creature was TikTok.