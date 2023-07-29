From hospitals to telemedicine, downsizing for healthcare in the Pnrr – Healthcare

Mission 6 Health of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) undergoes a downsizing due to the increase in costs linked to the international situation. The draft on the proposals for the revision of the Pnrr provides for it. The interventions to be financed with the funds of the Plan by 2026 – from Health Homes to telemedicine to anti-seismic interventions in hospitals – will therefore be reduced. Some of the items eliminated from the targets will still be financed with other funds, such as those for healthcare construction. Thus, it is highlighted in the draft, the Community Houses for taking care of the person go from a target of 1,350 structures to 936 interventions, due to the increase in investment costs and implementation times. Also reduction of interventions for the modernization of the hospital technological and digital park. The proposed modification also provides for the remodulation of investments by reducing anti-seismic interventions in hospital structures “in the light of the increase in costs”.

