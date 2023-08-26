From hot to cool, from 40 to 25 degrees: how to deal with the sudden change in temperature (and not get sick)

Last days of intense heat, then a cyclone from northern Europe brings rain and significantly lower temperatures. On Friday 25 August, 19 cities were awarded the red heat label, i.e. the maximum risk for the entire population; Saturdays are 6pm and Sundays drop to 8. Temperatures drop sharply, even by 15 degrees, from 40 to 25 degrees. With the sudden changes in temperature are lurking colds, tonsillitis, sinusitis, hoarseness, flu and headaches. How can we protect our body and avoid getting sick?

August 26, 2023 | 08:18

(©) breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

