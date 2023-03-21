Losing before the international break is a double whammy, let alone after a defeat against Juventus full of controversy: the process becomes double and whoever pays the price is the whole team, including the coach. They know it wellInter e Simone Inzaghiit is no coincidence that we immediately returned to talking about the coach’s future, as well as the players in the balance, the possible objectives of the summer transfer market and so on: the Nerazzurri club seems condemned to a Revolution which, in reality, would be very complicated.

championship lost a year ago it was the eternal sword of Damocles on Simone Inzaghi’s head, something that the fans won’t forgive him this year – unless something that would go beyond the miraculous, namely lifting the Champions League – given that the league has taken the street of Naples. They arrived last season

Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup in addition to the passage of the Champions League group, this year the Super Cup is on the bulletin board, the semi-final to be played in the Italian Cup and the quarter-finals of the Champions League. All in the midst of objective difficulties such as the constant rumors of a possible sale of the company, two market sessions that

they have certainly not strengthened the squad and a few too many injuries.



But then you have to put on the scales a squad that is among the top three in Serie A e

cannot stay 21 points behind the leaders after 27 days and it is therefore “physiological” that he reaches the semifinals of the Italian Cup and can win the Super Cup. The flagship of the quarter-finals of the Champions League is the goal achieved

also by Stefano Pioli, just so as not to go so far and staying in Milan, and with a squad (the Rossoneri one) that many consider inferior. In short, Simone Inzaghi is not under discussion but a change at the end of the year would not be unthinkable and even if most of the fans dream of the return of Antonio Conte, it seems difficult for the former coach to return with similar – or worse – premises than when he left slamming the door: the property is the same, the spending possibilities too and the squad is even worse. Not to mention a very heavy engagement…

INTER, ACQUISITIONS AND SALE FOR THE REVOLUTION Department by department, there are several thorny issues to be resolved and which will likely be dealt with more decisively later in the season. The impossibility of being able to be certain of qualification for the next Champions League blocks everything a bit, even renewals that seemed on the right track like those of Dzeko and D’Ambrosio. All stopped with the free While Gagliardini and Handanovic will expire, e Bellanova should not be redeemed by Cagliari. Milan Skriniar will go to PSG, optimism instead for the permanence of Unripe. The situation Luke is clear in its complexity: formally at the end of the season he will return to Chelsea, then a negotiation for the new loan will be set up but only for lower figures than this season.

Denzel Dumfries e Robin Gosens they are in the balance, the first is among the candidates for the sale to raise cash in view of the reinforcements but the certainly not positive year lowers the price and the desire of the suitors for important investments; the German would like to play more but, after arriving for 27 million, a substantial offer is needed to avoid a capital loss. Also Brozovic he could leave Inter, given the centrality of the role found by Calhanoglu during the period in which the Croatian was injured.

And in attack? Said of Lukaku, Lautaro it is the most valuable piece but it is also the one for which the Nerazzurri management would resist at any cost unless crazy offers. For Correa it’s a bit the same speech as Gosens, the injury situation and the signing of Tucu discourage the suitors who would at best offer a loan, not useful for the Nerazzurri coffers.

INTER REVOLUTION: (IM)POSSIBLE In short, if even in terms of names and situations a radical change of course would be theoretically possible, without a new owner it will be difficult to think like the fans do at San Siro dreaming of pharaonic transfer markets: “I’ll send these 10 away and buy the other 10. And then I change coaches.” Navigate by sight this is what the Nerazzurri managers have learned in recent years, so some renewals will be mandatory because it will be impossible to plan too many signings, at least one big name will be sold to raise cash and there will be a lot of attention to the transfer market free yourself. First, however, the position that qualifies for the next Champions League must be defended at all costs. Otherwise, the speeches will be very different and not in a positive sense….