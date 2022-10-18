40 new non-EU students are arriving in Piacenza for the next academic year of the single-cycle master’s degree course in “Medicine and surgery”, active in our city under the aegis of the University of Parma and in collaboration with Ausl, Municipality of Piacenza and the Emilia-Romagna Region. Here is the photograph of the intercontinental students expected in the territory: Turkey (8), Japan (1), Jordan (1), Sri Lanka (2), Iran (19), Pakistan (3), Egypt (1), South Africa (1) , India (1), Qatar (1), South Korea (1) and Uganda (1). To which are added another 60 “freshmen” between Italian and European students, compared to 518 candidates.

The possibility of welcoming off-site university students in the best possible way is a recurring theme in Piacenza. The scarce availability of beds represents an age-old problem, in which the municipal administration is taking an interest. To deal with it is the councilor for planning for urban development Adriana Jockeys, who carried out a survey of the current amount of housing: “Our city offers 531 total places in the so-called studentates. They are not enough, just the course of Medicine and surgery at full capacity it will bring about six hundred students to Piacenza in the next few years, without counting the audience of the Catholic University and the Polytechnic. The need is considerable, there is no doubt. The facilities have a long waiting list and there is also a shortage of private rental accommodation. Our council wants to focus on the construction of a large student residence in the area of ​​the former Tobacco Factory, with at least 250 seats, which will be ready in 2026. The path has begun ”.

The Director General of the University arrived to greet them and wish the students a happy academic year, Candeloro Bellantoniand the course president, Marco Vitale.

