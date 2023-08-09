Home » From Italian research a new tool in the fight against cancer: tsunami of laser light
Health

From Italian research a new tool in the fight against cancer: tsunami of laser light

by admin
From Italian research a new tool in the fight against cancer: tsunami of laser light

“We showed how such light can cause targeted temperature increases that induce cancer cell death.”

[9 Agosto 2023]

The new studio Extreme transport of light in spheroids of tumor cellsjust posted on Nature communications by an all-Italian research team, offers a totally new tool in the treatment of cancer: the so-called “extreme” light waves, already known in many complex systems.

A research team of physicists and biotechnologists, led by Davide Pierangeli for the Cnr, Claudio Conti for the Sapienza University of Rome, and Massimiliano Papi for the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation, has discovered that all ‘Optical tsunamis’, extremely intense light waves, can form within tumor cell structures, which can be used to transmit intense, concentrated laser light through three-dimensional pancreatic cancer tumor samples.

«Studying laser propagation through tumor spheroids – explains Pierangeli (Cnr-Isc) – we realized that within a sea of ​​weak transmitted light there were optical modes of extreme intensity. These extreme waves represent a super-intense source of micrometre-sized laser light within the tumor structure. They can be used to activate and manipulate biochemicals.”

The study therefore moves in the field of phototherapy, i.e. a set of cutting-edge biomedical techniques that use visible and infrared light to treat cancer cells or to activate drugs and biochemical processes.

«With this extreme laser beam – Papi argues – we could probe and treat a specific region of an organ in a non-invasive way. We have shown how such light can cause targeted temperature increases that induce cancer cell death, and this has important implications for photothermal therapies.”

You may also like

E-prescription, e-patient file: Lauterbach is now catching up

Covid: WHO ‘the risk to public health remains...

6 Precious Natural Remedies to Strengthen and Stimulate...

E-prescriptions should become mandatory: What will change for...

The unexpected benefits of foot massage: from sleep...

CE MARKING OF NERIVIO® EXPANDS INDICATION TO PREVENTIVE...

COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health, Abruzzo Region + others

New Italian Study: EG.5 Variant of COVID-19 Revealed,...

According to researchers, these 2 factors keep you...

Stock Exchange: Milan closes up 1.31% with banks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy