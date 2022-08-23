It is not just the distant universe and remote galaxies that are in the sights of the James Webb. Among the observation programs of the super telescope, launched at Christmas 2021there are also the planets of the Solar System.

The new images of one of the most suggestive subjects, Jupiterhave been disclosed by NASA: an original portrait of the largest planet orbiting the Sun. And, as expected, they bring an unprecedented look at the gas giant, its auroras, micro satellites and its faint rings, never seen in such detail. A zoom that also outlines the great red spot, the particular sign on Jupiter’s identity card, with great accuracy.

The shooting of Jupiter with the auroras and storms, including the “great red spot”, the gigantic storm (here in white). Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Judy Schmidt

The Jovian auroras

Il talent of James Webb, the largest and most complex space telescope launched to datethe result of the collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian (CSA), has proven to exceed even the best forecasts: “We did not expect it to do so well”, admitted Imke de Pater, planetary astronomer at the University of California Berkeley. Among the most surprising lights there are those of the famous Jovian auroras, which protrude from the poles with soft glows for thousands of kilometers, powered by the extreme magnetic field of the planet.

James Webb photographed them with the NirCam instrument, the infrared camera that with the particular filters is able to capture the smallest details also of the upheavals in the turbulent atmosphere. The view of the planet alone was obtained by combining several images with different filters, the auroras extend high above the two poles: “The auroras shine in a filter mapped to redder colors, which also highlights the light reflected from the lower clouds and give her higher mists – as NASA wrote – a different filter, mapped to yellow and green, shows mists swirling around the north and south poles. A third filter, mapped to blue, shows the light reflected from a main, deeper cloud ”.



Jupiter as seen by James Webb with the faint rings and moons Amalthea and Adrastea. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Ricardo Hueso (UPV / EHU) and Judy Schmidt

The rings and the little moons

Jupiter also has its rings: its powerful gravitational attraction holds around it about 80 natural satellites and the dust that accumulates in thin structures, very different and less conspicuous than those surrounding Saturn, the planet with the rings par excellence. Suffice it to say that Jupiter’s rings are a million times less bright than the planet. Only an eye like the James Webb’s could have distinguished them so well from hundreds of millions of miles away. Scientists used the NirCam instrument, the infrared camera, to capture every little detail. To the annular dust, a faint suffused halo, are accompanied on Monday, Amalthea from Adrastea, small natural satellites. While in the background the lights of remote galaxies also emerge.

The great storm

The images that were disseminated were taken on July 27th, in a rather favorable period of the year to observe Jupiter, which in a few weeks will be at the closest point to the Earth, near the opposition. Even with the naked eye, it is the brightest object in the sky in the early part of the night, except for the Moon. Like this the James Webb managed to zoom until the great red spot was resolved in great detail, a storm so large that it could contain the entire planet Earth. Here it is white because it “reflects a lot of sunlight”.

The color assigned to the regions concerns the height of the clouds: “The brightness here indicates the high altitude, so the Great Red Spot has mists at high altitude, the same thing for the equatorial region – said Heidi Hammel, Webb scientist for observations of the Solar System – The numerous white spots and streaks bright clouds are probably high-altitude cloud peaks of condensed convection storms. “The images, NASA noted, do not arrive like this, ready to be disclosed. The raw data must be processed. To help the scientists in this task was a citizen scientist, Californian Judy Smith, who has no astronomical background but as a hobby, for years now, he has been processing photos taken by telescopes such as Hubble and now Webb, to obtain spectacular results, of great popular impact, like these.

Beyond the beauty, however, i Collected data by James Webb will serve to better understand the processes that move the most colossal of the planets of our cosmic neighborhood and its surroundings. The study of Jupiter is a long and promising road. Some of her moons, such as Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto, possess subterranean oceans that may contain life in the primeval state. Two missions are on the way for this reason it is considered as a kind of small Solar System: Juice, from the European Space Agency, which should leave in 2023, and Europa, a NASA clipper, whose take-off is scheduled for 2024.