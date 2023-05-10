From jams to eggs, how to read food labels

There are those who fill the trolley by the throat, those out of habit, those a little by chance. According to a 2018 survey by the Ixé Observatory, less than half of Italians read the food labels of what they buy. The most attentive consumers check the ingredients, the raw materials, the presence of preservatives or dyes, and in the nutritional table they pay attention to the calories, saturated fats and the amount of sodium.